BGMI crosses 10 million downloads in two weeks, free reward given to players

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has finally released its official version on Google Play Store today. However, to iOS users' misery, it has only been launched for Android users.

After its Early Access launch on June 17th, the game received a massive response, garnering over five million downloads within just a week.

After the official launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton posted a message of gratitude for fans as the game crossed over 10 million downloads after two weeks of the Early Access release.

BGMI offers free rewards to players on hitting ten million downloads on Google Play Store

BGMI was launched earlier today, as per Krafton's official statement in their recent social media post:

"Thank you all for spending your precious time with BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA. Krafton will do its best to provide you a pleasant gaming experience. Various in-game events are prepared in celebration of the launch. Join now and redeem before the deadline!"

Players can redeem the Constable set (Permanent) for free from the game's "Events" section. The reward is redeemable till August 19th 23:59:59 (UTC), and here is how they can claim it:

Click on the "Events" tab

Step 1: After logging into the game, users must click on the "Events" tab at the right-hand corner of the screen.

Step 2: They can click on the "Recommended" tab and scroll down to find the "10M downloads Gift!" tab.

Go to the "10M Downloads Gift!" tab and redeem the Constable set for free

Step 3: The Constable set will be displayed there. Players should click on the "Collect" option and redeem the permanent outfit for free.

How to download BGMI from Google Play Store?

Gamers can follow these steps to download the game on their respective Android devices:

Step 1: They can search for "Battlegrounds Mobile India" on Google Play Store or click here to visit the game's page.

Click on the "Install" button

Step 2: After the most relevant result appears, they must click on the "Install" button. The game will be downloaded and installed automatically.

Note: On Google Play Store, Battlegrounds Mobile India is 731 MB in size. Before downloading the game, players must have enough storage space on their devices. Players will also have to download additional resource packs as well.

