Battlegrounds Mobile India full version 1.4.0 release time and free rewards revealed

Krafton has officially released the final version of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) on the Google Play Store. The game is currently only available for Android users.

The developers made the announcement via a social media post earlier today while also confirming the date and time of BGMI's launch.

Battlegrounds Mobile India release time and free rewards

As per Krafton's announcement, Battlegrounds Mobile India was launched at 6:30 AM (IST) today, i.e., July 2nd.

The social media post reads:

"Fasten your seatbelts and get your squads ready, we welcome one and all to the official launch of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA! Please note that depending on the device environment, the exposure time of the official version in Play Store may be different."

Constable set (Permanent) for users to redeem for free

As the Early Access version of Battlegrounds Mobile India has surpassed 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store, players will receive a permanent Constable set as a reward. They can redeem the set from the 'Events' section of the game.

How to download BGMI 1.4.0 version

Players can follow these steps to download the final version of Battlegrounds Mobile India from the Google Play Store:

Step 1: Players should head to the Google Play Store and search for "Battlegrounds Mobile India."

Step 2: They can click on the most relevant result.

Step 3: Players must then click on the green-colored "Install" button. The download will begin soon.

The download size is 721 MB, but it may vary on every device.

Step 4: After the download is complete, Battlegrounds Mobile India will automatically be installed. Players can click on the "Play" button to launch the game.

