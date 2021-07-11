BGMI 1.5 update expected release date, Season 20 royale pass, and more

Krafton has not revealed any official release date for BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) 1.5 update. However, players can expect a new update within a couple of days before July 14, especially after Tencent launched PUBG Mobile 1.5: Ignition update earlier this week.

The new PUBG Mobile update brought numerous unique features like a brand new Royale Pass System, New Ranking Cycles, New weapons, a New mode, and many more. Apart from these additions, there was some other new stuff after Tesla and PUBG Mobile's Partnership.

✨2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Million pre-registered users✨ has a nice ring to it! 😉💫 There's ONLY A FEW HOURS LEFT to pre-register for our epic PUBG MOBILE 1.5: IGNITION update! ⏰🚨 Don't miss out! 😰



Pre-register now! 🔗 https://t.co/RcrK0hXSjW pic.twitter.com/5EeCmGDdUP — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 8, 2021

Although it is doubtful that all new items will arrive in BGMI after the latest update, players can still expect significant changes and additions regarding the new Ranking system and revamped Royale Pass on July 14. This article will discuss the upcoming changes in BGMI RP Season 20.

The upcoming BGMI RP Season: Launch date, new features, and more

When does the RP Season 19 end?

RP Season 19 ends on July 13

The ongoing Royale Pass Season ends on July 13 at 5:29:29 a.m., and players can expect the arrival of a new update around that period.

When is RP Season 20 Launching?

BGMI RP Season 20 will launch the next day, July 14, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. Gamers can expect a new RP system for the upcoming season.

Also read: BGMI 1.5.0 APK download files are fake as the next update is not arriving today

What are the changes in BGMI Royale Pass?

Krafton has officially announced that the new BGMI Royale Pass will be a monthly event rather than a Seasonal one, and the upcoming season of BGMI can include two Royale Pass Months: RP M1 and RP M2.

Developers have not announced official names, but they can draw inspiration from the upcoming PUBG Mobile 1.5 Royale Pass Months: Royale Pass Month 1: Tek Era, and Royale Pass Month 2: Project T.

Apart from the new systems, the prices and length of upcoming RP months can also be rehashed to adjust to the shortened period of one month. BGMI fans can expect 50 RP tiers from the upcoming RP M1.

Other Changes

Some changes are happening in the Ranking system, and the new Cycle system will be applied after the latest patch update. Ranking seasons will be replaced by cycles.

Each cycle will constitute three Ranking seasons like C1S1, C1S2, and C1S3. Gamers will earn additional rewards after reaching a specified ranking tier consecutively in all three seasons.

Also read: When is BGMI 1.5 update APK download link expected to release for Indian players?

Edited by Srijan Sen