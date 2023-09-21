Free Fire Guild Glory events explained: Get free Gold, Weapon Loot Crates, and more

There is always new content in Free Fire as developer Garena aims to keep the fanbase engaged. With the conclusion of Path to Victory, Guild Glory events have arrived in the game and will be available until early October 2023. Although these events do not offer the fanciest rewards, their activities are worth the time and effort since you receive Gold, vouchers, and Weapon Loot Crates.

This article takes a look at all three Guild Glory events and their corresponding rewards.

What to know about Free Fire Guild Glory events

Three new Guild Glory events, namely Join a Guild, Grind with Guildmates, and Elimination Challenge, are underway in Free Fire. You can reap decent rewards from them by fulfilling their specific requirements.

Free Fire Join a Guild event

Join a Guild event (Image via Garena)

Join a Guild event is scheduled to commence on September 20, 2023, and conclude on October 10, 2023. Here, it is necessary to join a guild to obtain one of the three available rewards:

No Point Drop Card

No Star Drop Card

3x Luck Royale Voucher (Expiry date: November 30, 2023)

The No Point Drop Card will prevent the loss of points for your subsequent BR-Ranked defeat, while the No Star Drop Card provides the same benefit for the CS-Ranked mode. Unfortunately, you cannot obtain all the rewards.

Free Fire Grind with Guildmates event

Grind with Guildmates event (Image via Garena)

Grind with Guildmates is a convenient way to fill your accounts with your guild. You only have to play one game daily with your guildmates to receive free 1000 Gold. The mission refreshes daily at 04:00 AM IST (GMT +5:30).

Similar to Join a Guild, the event runs from September 20, 2023, to October 10, 2023, resulting in 21000 free Gold.

Free Fire Elimination Challenge event

Elimination Challenge event (Image via Garena)

Free Fire Elimination Challenge allows you to showcase your prowess on the battlefield to earn free rewards. You will have to eliminate opponents between September 20, 2023, and September 28, 2023, to get free Gold, Room Card, and multiple Weapon Loot Crates.

The requirements of the Elimination Challenge and the corresponding rewards are as follows:

Eliminate 50 enemies to get free 2000x Gold

Eliminate 100 enemies to get a free Room Card (Time Limit – 24 hours)

Eliminate 150 enemies to get free 3x Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate

You only need to eliminate 150 opponents in any desired mode to get all three items. The Clash Squad mode should make it easier to notch frags, given that you have multiple rounds in a single game.

You can easily meet all these requirements of the Guild Glory events without additional effort. Thus, it is not wise to skip them.

