Free Fire Help Center: How to submit a ticket for Special Airdrop issue

Free Fire and its MAX variant have received global fame among mobile gamers due to their engaging gameplay. Additionally, regular updates and other in-game content from Garena have ensured player engagement keeps increasing.

Garena's consistency has worked so far as the in-game rewards from events have added to Free Fire's already massive fan following. However, events are not the only way to get rewards, as one can utilize Special Airdrops to attain random prizes.

Special Airdrops include random collectibles that appear for 24 hours on the lobby's main screen at discounted rates. However, in rare cases, players didn't receive the rewards even after paying the money. Thus, the only solution in such cases is to contact the Help Center.

Special Airdrop payment issues: Free Fire Help Center resolves all types of gameplay concerns

Special Airdrops usually appear on the main screen (Image via Garena)

Special Airdrop issues are not very frequent in Free Fire or its MAX version, but whenever they happen, one can efficiently resolve them by communicating with the developer's team. Since any problems related to Special Airdrops, diamonds, or other rewards come under payment issues, one can submit a request via the FF/FF MAX Help Center.

How to submit a request through the FF/FF MAX Help Center

Submitting a request via the Help Center (Image via Garena)

Here's a step-by-step guide to submitting a request related to Special Airdrop issues in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: Use any web browser to go to the FF/FF MAX Help Center. You can also use this link to open the official website.

Step 2: On the official website, tap the Sign In button in the top-right corner, which will redirect you to the login page.

Step 3: Use any of the following platforms to sign into the Help Center:

Google (Gmail)

Facebook

Twitter

VK

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Ensure that the platform you are using to login is linked to your Player ID. Therefore, if you are using a guest account in the game, you must bind it with a platform before logging into the Help Center.

Step 4: After logging in, the site will return to the homepage, where you have to click on your Player ID and select "Submit a Request."

Submitting the ticket related to Special Airdrop issues (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Choose the game (India: Free Fire MAX for Indian users).

Step 6: Here are the options you will have to choose before submitting your request:

Type of request: Payment Issue

Payment Issue Type of problem: Payment - Special Airdrop not received

Here are the sub-problems related to Special Airdrops that you should choose as per the issue you are facing:

Special Airdrop not received (missing item)

Bought 2 Special Airdrops but only received one (multiple charged)

Bought 2 Special Airdrops but never received the items (multiple charged)

Bought Special Airdrop thrice or more

Step 7: Fill in the serial number of the Transaction Receipt, evidence of the payment (screenshot of the receipt), and a description of the problem.

You can submit the request after double-checking the details and waiting for a response from the developer's team. The status of the submitted requests is visible via the My Requests option on the homepage.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far