Free Fire Ice Top-Up event: Ice Scythe and more rewards

Garena has introduced the Free Fire Ice Top-Up event to the battle royale title. In this event, you must purchase a certain number of in-game diamonds to get the rewards on offer. The highlight is the Ice Scythe, which is an amazing skin for the melee weapon. If you want an outfit for your female characters, you can also obtain the Pink and Spiky costume bundle.

This article takes a look at the Free Fire Ice Top-Up event and all it has to offer.

Free Fire Ice Top-Up event guide

The Free Fire Ice Top-Up event was added to the game on February 9, 2024. You have until March 10, 2024, to obtain all its rewards.

Given that the rewards are provided just for purchasing diamonds, they are technically free. The acquired in-game currency can later be used for other purposes.

Here are the specifics of the event:

Purchase 100 diamonds in the game: Get Ice Scythe

Purchase 300 diamonds in the game: Get Pink and Spiky (Shoes)

Purchase 500 diamonds in the game: Get Pink and Spiky (Top)

Purchase 700 diamonds in the game: Get Pink and Spiky (Bottom)

Purchase 1000 diamonds in the game: Get Pink and Spiky (Head)

Purchase 1500 diamonds in the game: Get Earthy Facepaint

If you are interested in just acquiring the Ice Scythe, you can purchase 100 diamonds for INR 80. If you want all the available FF rewards, you will have to spend a big amount.

How to complete the Free Fire Ice Top-Up event

Follow a few steps to complete the event's requirements (Image via Garena)

Listed below are the steps you can follow to complete the top-up process and claim the rewards of the new FF event:

Step 1: Boot up the battle royale title and head to the in-game top-up center.

Step 2: Select your preferred option from the list of choices on the screen. Here are the choices:

INR 80 – 100 diamonds

INR 240 – 310 diamonds

INR 400 – 520 diamonds

INR 800 – 1060 diamonds

INR 1600 – 2180 diamonds

INR 4000 – 5600 diamonds

Complete the purchase to get the diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Complete the purchase by selecting the relevant payment option. The number of diamonds you bought will be deposited into your in-game account.

Once the purchase is completed, you can claim the rewards from the Free Fire Ice Top-Up event.

Step 4: Navigate to the Ice Top-Up event to find the list of available items.

Step 5: Tap the “Claim” button to retrieve the rewards.

With the Ice Top-Up event running for quite some time, you have enough time to meet its requirements and get all the rewards.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.