Free Fire incubator: How to get new Rogue Lava MP5 skin

Gun skins have become an essential component in Free Fire since some have increased stats, enabling players to have the upper hand on the battlefield. Periodically, Garena has been adding new skins to the battle royale title, expanding the number of options for users.

An incubator is among the ways that they can use to obtain gun skins and costume bundles. Today, a new incubator — MP5 Fatal Snarl — made its way into the game, and it offers four exclusive skins for the MP5, including “Rogue Lava.”

Guide to get new Rogue Lava MP5 skin in Free Fire

The Fatal Snarl incubator has started in the battle royale title (Image via Free Fire)

As mentioned above, the new incubator has started in Free Fire today. In the event, players should spin and collect a specific number of “Blueprint: Fatal Snarl” and “Evolution Stone” tokens to redeem the gun skins.

Each spin in the event cost the participants 40 diamonds, and five spins cost 180 diamonds.

Number of tokens that users need for exchanging the skins (Image via Free Fire)

Listed below are the exact specifics that users need to claim each gun skin in the Fatal Snarl incubator:

1) For MP5 Rogue Lava, exchange 3x Blueprint: Fatal Snarl + 7x Evolution Stones

2) For MP5 Frozen Lava, exchange 2x Blueprint: Fatal Snarl + 5x Evolution Stones

3) For MP5 Meta Lava, exchange 2x Blueprint: Fatal Snarl + 4x Evolution Stones

4) For MP5 Jungle Lava, exchange 1x Blueprint: Fatal Snarl + 3x Evolution Stones

Hence, to redeem the Rogue Lava MP5 skin, players will require 3 Blueprints and 7 Evolution Stone tokens.

Steps to access incubator and claim the gun skin

Step 1: After gamers have opened Free Fire on their devices, they are required to tap on the “Luck Royale” icon on the left side of the screen.

Step 2: Next, they should choose the “Incubator” tab and select the required number of spins that they want to make.

Players should press the “Enter” option and then claim the required skin (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Once users have acquired a sufficient number of tokens, they can click the “Enter” option, where they can redeem the skins.

Step 4: Finally, they can choose the Rogue Lava MP5 skin and press the “Exchange” option.

Edited by Ravi Iyer