Free Fire India Ban: Why we don't have an unban date yet

Free Fire's popularity in India is undeniable, and the game has a thriving community of players in the country. Furthermore, the overall following has been steadily expanding due to the unique content that the developers introduce, alongside an active esports scene.

However, the past few days have been unpleasant for the players, who have had to cope with the ban of their favorite game in the country. As a result, they are scrolling through the internet to find any possible news regarding an unban.

When might Free Fire be unbanned in India?

After learning about Garena Free Fire's suspension, many gamers have been waiting for information on whether or not the game would be brought back. Furthermore, unless the Indian government lifts the ban on the game, it would not be feasible for it to be returned to the various app stores.

The likelihood of this ban being lifted immediately, on the other hand, is remote. Gamers may or may not have to wait a few months, as has been the case for Indian PUBG Mobile fans in the past, before they can experience their favorite game in a possibly new form.

So nothing can be said about when and how the title could make a comeback in the country.

Providing some reassurance to Indian players, Garena's statement regarding the removal of the title from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India read:

"We are aware that Free Fire is currently unavailable in the Google Play and iOS app stores in India and that the game is currently not operable for some users in the country. We are working to address this situation, and we apologize to our users for any inconvenience."

Players can still down MAX version from the Google Play ST (Image via Google Play Store)

Moreover, they still have Free Fire MAX in their hands because it was not on the official list of banned applications. Players are slightly relieved that they can utilize the same account to carry forward their progress in this version.

They will, however, require a capable gadget to operate the enhanced version. It's also hard to say how long Free Fire Max will remain accessible, given that it is very similar to the banned version.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee