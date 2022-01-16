Free Fire India server redeem code for today (16 January): Redemption steps and rewards

The fourth matchday of the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter has concluded, and the race for the top 12 slots and the fight in the FFPL Dream Team event has become extremely heated. Much like how fantasy league's work, FFPL Dream Team tasks fans with selecting a team and based on their performance, players will earn points.

In the process of earning points, one of the options that the players have is the ability to use power-ups that can further help gamers to achieve more points. This can subsequently increase the chances of obtaining a better reward.

Free Fire redeem code for India server (16 January 2022)

Redeem code: FFPLWHSYDQQM

Reward: 1x Triple Captain

Since the code is designed for Indian players, gamers cannot use it on any other server. Moreover, the code is meant to be used through an event interface available only on the Indian server.

Here are the previous four redeem codes the developers released for FFPL Dream Team power-ups:

FFPLWIEDUSNH FFPLIWUWUNSH FFPLWERNSHLT FFPLOJEUFHSI

Steps for claiming the rewards

Since the method of using the redeem code is different from regular codes, you need to follow these instructions:

Step 1: You must start Free Fire and access the unique event interface. This can be accomplished by clicking on the 'go to' button in the FFPL Dream option under the esports section.

Step 2: Next, you can click on the Power-up Redemption button to access the dialog box to enter the redeem code.

Step 3: You may paste or enter “FFPLWHSYDQQM” in the designated area and finally click on the confirm button.

The reward will be instantly credited with 1x Triple Captain, and gamers can then use it during the next match day at their convenience.

Also, if the code shows up as expired or is invalid, an error will be displayed without any workaround.

