Free Fire Indian server redeem code for today (26 September): How to claim Surfboard skin reward for free

Free Fire offers its players a broad range of in-game commodities such as cosmetics and more. To obtain most of them, players must spend diamonds, which is an unfeasible choice for many. As a result, they look for alternatives, and redemption codes are one of them.

Free Fire redeem codes are among the most effective methods for players to earn free rewards. They are often released by developers and consist of 12 alphanumeric characters.

Working Indian server Free Fire redeem code for 26 September 2021

Wasteland Surfboard and Pink Heaven Weapon Loot Crate are the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: FF10GCGXRNHY

Rewards: Wasteland Surfboard and Pink Heaven Weapon Loot Crate

The code is working for players on most of the servers. Therefore, users should not forgo the opportunity to attain the exclusive Wasteland Surfboard and Pink Heaven Weapon Loot Crate as rewards.

Other new Free Fire redeem codes for Europe server

N3FVTT86B8U6 - 1x Incubator Voucher

9N2339DSFHXT - 1x Incubator Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

How to redeem Free Fire code to obtain surfboard skin in Indian server

If you wish to obtain the Wasteland Surfboard and Pink Heaven Weapon Loot Crate, you should follow the steps given below:

Step 1: You may visit the Rewards Redemption Site via this link, through which you can attain the aforementioned rewards.

You cannot move ahead without signing (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Once you reach the webpage, it is mandatory to sign in to redeem the code.

If you are using a guest account, then you should bind it with one of the following options provided within the game before visiting the website: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

The reward works in most of the servers(Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Next, you should paste the “FF10GCGXRNHY” in the text field which appears on display. You have to press the confirm button to finish the redemption process.

You will receive the items in your Free Fire account in no more than 24 hours.

Step 4: You may boot up Free Fire and then tap on the mail icon on the top right corner of the screen.

The two rewards for the latest redeem code (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: You can press the claim button to attain it.

While you can open the crate from the vault section, the surfboard has to be equipped from the collection section.

