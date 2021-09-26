How to top up 20 diamonds in Free Fire (specific regions)

Diamonds are Free Fire's in-game currency and are required for various transactions in the title. Players can use them to obtain a wide range of commodities such as the Elite Pass.
However, they must be purchased with real money. Gamers can do so through the in-game center or via one of the many top-up websites available on the internet.
SEAGM is a well-known top-up website that players from all over the world can utilize to acquire diamonds. It provides them with a variety of choices, including a 20-diamond top-up for specific regions.
A guide on how players can top-up 20 diamonds in Free Fire
As mentioned above, SEAGM offers players a 20-diamond top-up on its website. However, it should be kept in mind that this is only for the Indonesian server, and it costs the users RP 3000 (Indonesian Rupiah).
Stated below are the steps that can be followed by players from the specific region to avail of this top-up:
Step 1: Go to the official SEAGM website and click on the 'Free Fire Diamonds' option for the Indonesian region. Players can also visit its website by clicking here.
Step 2: Subsequently, players will be able to find several top-up options on their screens. They then have to choose the number of diamonds they want to buy.
Step 3: The Free Fire diamonds will be added to the player's account shortly after completing the payment.
Here are all the top-up options present at SEAGM:
- RP 3000 – 20 diamonds
- RP 7200 – 50 diamonds
- RP 9800 – 70 diamonds
- RP 19600 – 140 diamonds
- RP 49000 – 355 diamonds
- RP 98000 – 720 diamonds
- RP 267300 – 2000 diamonds
Apart from these, SEAGM also offers players weekly and monthly memberships.
Disclaimer: This top-up is only available for Indonesian users.