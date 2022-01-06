Free Fire Indian server redeem code for today: Get free FF rewards in easy steps

Free Fire Pro League 2021 Winter is just around the corner, with the league stage set to begin on 8 January 2022. Alongside the addition of the new tournament, the developers have released the FFPL Dream Team event, which requires players to build a team of four pros.

Subsequently, gamers will earn points based on the pros' performance on the given day. Users who finish in the top three positions will get a Tier 1 prize, a bundle, while the top 1% will win tier 2 prizes. Additionally, users can use special power-ups to boost their score further and achieve the prize. However, players can attain these power-ups by using the redeem code.

Here is one of the codes for the Triple Captain power up.

Free Fire redeem code for India server for today

Redeem code – FFPLOJEUFHSI

Rewards – 1x Triple Captain power up

Gamers can find other Free Fire redeem codes at this link.

Important note: The redemption code's validity is liable to change and gamers must use it immediately to avoid missing out on the aforementioned power ups.

Unlike other redeem codes, this one needs to be claimed within the game. To make the most of it, gamers must precisely follow the instructions below:

Step 1: You can load up Free Fire on your device and head to the events by clicking on the calendar option.

Click Go To button to open the event interface in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Subsequently, you should select the FFPL Dream Team section under the Esports tab and hit the go-to button to open the event interface.

Click the Power-Up Redemption button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: When the web event interface loads, you must click on the Power-Up Redemption option in the upper right corner.

A box will be displayed on the screen, asking you to enter the redemption code. These codes can generally be found during the live stream.

Enter the given code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: You should enter FFPLOJEUFHSI in the text field and then hit confirm. A dialog box will appear congratulating the players on their redemption reward.

If the code you have entered is an invalid code one, a message will be displayed on the screen tha reads,

"The code is invalid. Please watch the Free Fire Pro League live streams to get the code."

Subsequently, you can select the power-ups from the given section while selecting the team for any match day.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider