Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly income and channel rank (2022)

Free Fire has consolidated its position in the Indian mobile gaming market, and its fanbase appears to be soaring with each update. Numerous content creators have managed to amass massive subscribers and audiences, with Amitbhai being one of the most popular.

He is well-known for his hilarious commentary, challenges, and other content, earning him 12.4 million subscribers and fifth rank among the Free Fire YouTubers in India.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and in-game stats?

Amitbhai’s (Desi Gamers) ID in Free Fire is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Desi Gamers has played more squad games (Image via Garena)

Desi Gamers has engaged in 9144 squad matches and scored 2501 victories, totaling a win ratio of 27.35%. The YouTuber has a record of 24732 eliminations, yielding a kill-to-death ratio of 3.72.

He has completed 4957 duo games, achieving 821 wins for a win rate of 16.56%. The content creator achieved a K/D ratio of 3.27 while registering 13521 frags.

Finally, Amitbhai has appeared in 3826 solo games and won 317, for an 8.28% victory ratio. He has accrued 9002 kills and upheld a K/D ratio of 2.57.

Ranked stats

Desi Gamers has played two solo and duo matches (Image via Garena)

This season, the YouTuber has had nine first-place finishes in 32 squad matches, equating to a 28.125 percent win rate. He currently has 76 kills and a kill-to-death ratio of 3.30.

He has entered into two duo games and has turned one of these into a booyah, providing him a 50%-win rate. Amitbhai has bagged eight kills, which consolidates a K/D ratio of 8.

Amitbhai has played in 2 solo matches. He has only obtained a single frag which earns a K/D ratio of 0.50.

Note: Amitbhai’s Free Fire stats are subject to change with time.

Monthly income

Desi Gamers growth in last month (Image via Social Blade)

According to the current level of viewership, the Social Blade website estimates that Desi Gamers generates between $7.5K and $119.4K each month from his YouTube channel.

Simultaneously, the website provides approximate annual earnings figures ranging from $89.6K to $1.4M. In terms of subscribers, he is placed 92nd in India.

YouTube channel

Amitbhai has successfully run his Desi Gamers YouTube channel for over three years and gained 12.4 million subscribers. He has uploaded around 1100 videos that have racked up 1.7 billion views.

Also Read Article Continues below

Desi Gamers has acquired 100k subscribers in the last month, and his overall view count has increased by 29.825 million.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha