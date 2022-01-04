Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID, stats, guild, channel rank, and monthly income details (2022)

Sunita Thapa Magar, otherwise known in the Free Fire community by her YouTube channel Sooneeta, is a prominent content creator and professional player. She has also represented Team Lava in various tournaments, including the Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall.

Sooneeta has achieved tremendous success with content creation as she boasts more than 4.58 million subscribers. She uploads gameplay, challenges, and pranks regularly on her channel, earning a total of 363 million views.

Sooneeta’s ID and stats in Free Fire?

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID is 131311296. Her stats within the game are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Sooneeta has played 23k squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

Sooneeta has participated in 23132 squad games and has turned 5337 into victories, corresponding to a win percentage of 23.07%. With 56723 frags, the YouTuber has earned a K/D ratio of 3.19.

The player has attained 297 first-place finishes in 1923 duo matches, recording a win ratio of 15.44%. She has racked up 3507 eliminations while securing a K/D ratio of 2.16.

She has 926 solo appearances and has a win tally of 67, corresponding to a win ratio of 7.23%. Sunita has knocked out 1481 foes at a K/D ratio of 1.72.

Ranked stats

She has played only ten squad matches (Image via Free Fire)

Sooneeta has completed ten squad games this ranked season and has three Booyah’s, with a victory rate of precisely 30%. She now has 30 kills and a kill-to-death ratio of 4.29.

CS Career

Sooneeta has 13030 kills in Clash Squad games (Image via Free Fire)

Sooneeta has entered 2772 Clash Squad matches to date and has outperformed the opponents in 1623 matches, adding up to a win rate of 58.55%. She holds a KDA of 1.57 and has 13030 kills, alongside an average damage per match of 2282.

Note: Sooneeta’s Free Fire stats will change as she participates in more games.

Guild

Her guild (Image via Free Fire)

Sooneeta leads the Team Lava guild in Free Fire, whose guild ID is 60912671.

Estimated monthly income

Sooneeta’s estimated earnings (Image via Free Fire)

According to Social Blade, Sooneeta’s monthly income is estimated to be around $1.1K to $17.3K. The gamer’s yearly earnings through her YouTube channel are between $13K and $208.1K.

YouTube channel

Sooneeta is one of the oldest Free Fire content creators from the Indian server. She started her channel back in 2018, with the oldest video on her channel being uploaded in September 2018. Her subscriber count places her 816th in terms of subscribers.

Over the past three years, she has uploaded 772 videos. In the last 30 days, she has accumulated 30k subscribers and 4.335 million views.

