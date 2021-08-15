Free Fire Indian server redeem codes released in 2021 as of today (15 August)

Diamond purchases are not feasible for all Free Fire players, so they are looking for free alternatives. It is often the events and redeem codes that provide them with the ideal solution.

The developers regularly post these codes on their official handles, offering a massive assortment of items, such as pets, skins, and diamonds. To obtain the rewards, these redemption codes must be redeemed from a specific website.

Free Fire India server redeem codes released in 2021

The rewards can provide almost anything in the game (Image via Free Fire)

Here is the list of Free Fire redeem codes released for the India server in 2021:

YXY3EGTLHGJX – Cupid Scar (7d)

FFPLUED93XRT – Diamond Royale Voucher and Double Skull Surfboard

FFTILM659NZB – Surprise Fan Reward

ESX24ADSGM4K – Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest, Guitar Basher

3IBBMSL7AK8G – The Age of Gold Bundle (7d)

FFPLNZUWMALS – Bonus 50 Points power–up

SARG886AV5GR – Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear Bundle

FFBCT7P7N2P2 – Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate

WLSGJXS5KFYR – AWM Duke Swallowtail (7d)

FFPLFMSJDKEL – Triple Captain power–up

TJ57OSSDN5AP – 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers

FFPLOWHANSMA – Triple Captain power up

FFBCLAK9KYGM – Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

FFICDCTSL5FT – Diamond Royale Voucher

FFBCZD9RDP44 – Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

B6IYCTNH4PV3 – AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter (7d)

FFBCAC836MAC – Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

W0JJAFV3TU5E – UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)

FFBCLP5S98AW – Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

4ST1ZTBE2RP9 – Street Boy Bundle (7d)

FFPLPQXXENMS – Bonus 50 points power up

FFBCLY4LNC4B – Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

XUW3FNK7AV8N – 2x Custom Room Cards

FFBCJVGJJ6VP – Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate

R9UVPEYJOXZX – 3x Weapon Royale Voucher

FFBCLQ6S7W25 – Weapon Royale Voucher and Bangladesh Facepaint

Note: These codes were released throughout 2021. As a result, these might have already expired and may not work.

Steps to claim rewards via Free Fire redeem codes

Here is the procedure that you may follow after visiting the Rewards Redemption Site to use the redeem code to claim the rewards:

Step 1: You must sign in through the platform you have linked your ID to.

Enter the redeem code cautiously in the text field (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you should enter all 12 characters of the redeem code in the text field and press the confirm button.

Step 3: Players can claim the rewards from the mail section within the game once the redemption process is complete.

Players with guest IDs do not have the option to redeem the code. Thus, they can bind it with one of the following: Apple ID, Google, VK, Huawei ID, Facebook, and Twitter.

If an error pops up during redemption, which states that the code has been redeemed or invalid, the code has expired and thus cannot be used.

