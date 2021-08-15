Free Fire Indian server redeem codes released in 2021 as of today (15 August)

Diamond purchases are not feasible for all Free Fire players, so they are looking for free alternatives. It is often the events and redeem codes that provide them with the ideal solution.
The developers regularly post these codes on their official handles, offering a massive assortment of items, such as pets, skins, and diamonds. To obtain the rewards, these redemption codes must be redeemed from a specific website.
Free Fire India server redeem codes released in 2021
Here is the list of Free Fire redeem codes released for the India server in 2021:
- YXY3EGTLHGJX – Cupid Scar (7d)
- FFPLUED93XRT – Diamond Royale Voucher and Double Skull Surfboard
- FFTILM659NZB – Surprise Fan Reward
- ESX24ADSGM4K – Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest, Guitar Basher
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G – The Age of Gold Bundle (7d)
- FFPLNZUWMALS – Bonus 50 Points power–up
- SARG886AV5GR – Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear Bundle
- FFBCT7P7N2P2 – Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate
- WLSGJXS5KFYR – AWM Duke Swallowtail (7d)
- FFPLFMSJDKEL – Triple Captain power–up
- TJ57OSSDN5AP – 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers
- FFPLOWHANSMA – Triple Captain power up
- FFBCLAK9KYGM – Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
- FFICDCTSL5FT – Diamond Royale Voucher
- FFBCZD9RDP44 – Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate
- B6IYCTNH4PV3 – AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter (7d)
- FFBCAC836MAC – Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate
- W0JJAFV3TU5E – UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)
- FFBCLP5S98AW – Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9 – Street Boy Bundle (7d)
- FFPLPQXXENMS – Bonus 50 points power up
- FFBCLY4LNC4B – Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
- XUW3FNK7AV8N – 2x Custom Room Cards
- FFBCJVGJJ6VP – Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate
- R9UVPEYJOXZX – 3x Weapon Royale Voucher
- FFBCLQ6S7W25 – Weapon Royale Voucher and Bangladesh Facepaint
Note: These codes were released throughout 2021. As a result, these might have already expired and may not work.
Steps to claim rewards via Free Fire redeem codes
Here is the procedure that you may follow after visiting the Rewards Redemption Site to use the redeem code to claim the rewards:
Step 1: You must sign in through the platform you have linked your ID to.
Step 2: Next, you should enter all 12 characters of the redeem code in the text field and press the confirm button.
Step 3: Players can claim the rewards from the mail section within the game once the redemption process is complete.
Players with guest IDs do not have the option to redeem the code. Thus, they can bind it with one of the following: Apple ID, Google, VK, Huawei ID, Facebook, and Twitter.
If an error pops up during redemption, which states that the code has been redeemed or invalid, the code has expired and thus cannot be used.