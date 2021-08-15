Free Fire Indian server redeem codes for today (August 15) to get free Shake It Up Emote and Green Balloon Token

Free Fire players can quickly and easily acquire an extensive range of exclusive items by redeeming codes. These 12 characters long are commonly found in social media handles and official accounts. After months of grueling encounters, the Free Fire City Open has finally drawn to a close.

Garena had a live viewership milestone in place for this tournament as with most of the esports events, but only one this time. As players quickly reached 200k live viewers, a new redeem code offering an exclusive emote reward has been released

Free Fire India server redeem code for August 15

Shake It Up Emote and 20x Green Balloon Token (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem code: FFCO8BS5JW2D

Rewards: Shake It Up Emote and 20x Green Balloon Token

Players can utilize the redeem code quickly so as not to miss out on the opportunity. After a given deadline has elapsed, the following error message pops up: This code has expired or has been redeemed.

Note: The players on the server can only claim the redeem code. Users outside of the server will receive an error when redeeming it.

Procedure to claim Free Fire India server redeem code

Users can follow the instructions offered below to claim the emote and tokens:

Step 1: The redeem code needs to be redeemed on the official website. Players should begin by visiting the Rewards Redemption Site.

The options available on the website to sign in (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: The next step involves signing in to the respective Free Fire ID. Users can choose from six different options listed on the website.

Paste the code offered above (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: They must paste the code given above in the text field which appears on the screen.

Click okay button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: After clicking confirm, the player will complete the redemption process.

Step 5: Upon successfully redeeming the code, players can then run Free Fire and open the mail system to collect their items.

Green Balloon Tokens are required to collect the Blue Blaster Bundle from the Independence Day event. On the other hand, the emote can be equipped from the collection section.

Edited by Gautham Balaji