Free Fire Indian version release dates on the internet are fake and cannot be relied upon

Garena Free Fire was included in the list of applications that were a part of the Indian government's recent crackdown. It's been more than 15 days, and there is no ray of hope from the Government of India's side regarding the repeal of the bans.

The decision seems firm and irreversible as the reason behind the applications' blockage was related to the nation's security. However, many articles and rumors are making the rounds on social media featuring the release date of the Indian Free Fire version.

These leaks and rumors are giving users false ideas about the relaunch of the game. The following section will elaborate on why the release dates for Free Fire's Indian version are fake.

Fans should not trust the relaunch dates of the Indian Garena Free Fire version

There are multiple reasons why players should not believe the release dates for the Indian Free Fire version. Such explanations are given as follows:

1) The servers are still online

The servers are still online in India (Image via Garena)

Users should note that Garena's flagship battle royale servers are still operating in India. Some telecom companies, like Airtel and BSNL, have blocked the game within their capacity, but most users can still access their player IDs if they have the game installed on their devices.

Airtel Cares @Airtel_Presence @MDZubai47387928 Hi, Zubair, as per the Govt. directive, these apps have been banned with effect from 12th Feb for safeguarding the interests of Indian mobile and internet users. hence you are not able to use this app. Thanks, Akansha twitter.com/messages/compo… @MDZubai47387928 Hi, Zubair, as per the Govt. directive, these apps have been banned with effect from 12th Feb for safeguarding the interests of Indian mobile and internet users. hence you are not able to use this app. Thanks, Akansha twitter.com/messages/compo…

In addition to that, the MAX variant has survived the Indian government's crackdown. Hence, users can download the enhanced version from the Google Play Store without any hassle. They can log in to their UIDs via the MAX version, the same as the original game.

2) Garena's focus on continuing their operations in India with the MAX variant

Garena's posts before (R) and after (L) the ban (Image via Garena)

It seems like Garena is looking to avoid making any sensational or controversial news after the ban. Therefore, Singaporean game developers and publishers have limited their focus to continuing their Indian operations.

In recent developments, players have spotted the removal of the original game's logo from Garena's India-specific posts.

Garena has also tweaked the about/bio sections of their multiple accounts to official "Free Fire MAX IND," showing their interest in continuing with the MAX variant for the time being. Gaming Aura has an elaborate take on the same, which users can also find in his video above.

3) The case of the PUBG Mobile ban

PUBG Mobile was also banned in India (Image via Garena)

Players wondering about the credibility of Free Fire's re-release with an Indian variant should consider the case of the PUBG Mobile ban. After the latter was banned in India, it took a little less than a year for Krafton to come up with BGMI. Unlike BGMI, many other banned apps, like Rules of Survival, never received a relaunch.

Hence, there is no chance for Garena's flagship BR shooter to return to the Indian market as a regional variant anytime soon. Thus, it can be concluded that the release dates on the internet are fake.

