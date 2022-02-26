Gaming Aura explains why Garena tweaked official social media handles after Free Fire ban

Games like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire have been a big reason behind the success of many Indian gamers. The former, in fact, created a mobile gaming scene in India. After its sudden ban in the country in 2020, Free Fire took the reins and kept the scenario flourishing while acquiring a staggering user base.

Since then, the Garena-backed battle royale title witnessed a tenfold growth in India. However, like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire's surprise ban has stunned most of its fans and content creators. Many YouTubers that used to feature content from Garena's BR shooter have said something about the game's ban.

One prominent YouTuber to comment on the matter was Abhishek "Gaming Aura" Bisht. The popular esports caster, analyst, and gaming content creator uploaded multiple videos discussing the ban.

In a recent clip, he discussed why Garena removed its game's logo from its social media posts (in India).

Gaming Aura discusses why Garena dropped "Free Fire" from Indian accounts

The bio of the Instagram account has been tweaked (Image via indiaofficialfreefire/Instagram)

As already mentioned, Gaming Aura has made plenty of videos discussing the ban. In his recent clip on the topic, Abhishek discussed why Garena refrained from using the original game's name in its latest posts while significantly changing its social media accounts.

The Facebook account has also seen similar changes (Image via freefireIND/Facebook)

The YouTuber referred to the return of the game's Indian social media accounts. Garena has posted three new posts and used the logo of the MAX variant while avoiding the mention of the original game.

The Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube handles now identify themselves as official "FF MAX IND accounts."

Gaming Aura explained the reason behind the same in the initial minutes of his new video titled "Why They REMOVED FREE FIRE ??":

"They (Garena) are going to use Free Fire MAX from now on as the original game might get discontinued (in India) soon due to (some) problems. Some issues may take a little longer to resolve, but Garena wants to continue its operations in India."

Abhishek then showed the Indian social media accounts related to the game as proof. He moved on to another topic related to Garena's upcoming esports tournaments and the game's availability over different networks. Readers can check out Gaming Aura's video above.

Edited by Ravi Iyer