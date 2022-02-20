How Ajjubhai, Amitbhai, AS Gaming, and more reacted to Garena Free Fire ban in India

After PUBG Mobile's ban in India, Garena Free Fire became the torchbearer of the country's mobile gaming scene. The fast-paced survival shooter became a way for many gamers to amass staggering fan-followings, and we witnessed the sensational rise of many Free Fire content creators in India.

YouTubers such as Ajjubhai (Total Gaming), Amitbhai aka Amit Sharma (Desi Gamers), Sahil Rana (A_S Gaming), Lokesh Raj (LOKESH GAMER), and many others are content creators who have built their careers around Free Fire's popularity. Hence, they were quite expressive about the game's recent ban.

In this article, we cover what the popular Free Fire content creators said about the game's ban in India.

Garena Free Fire ban: How popular content creators reacted to the news

Ajjubhai (Total Gaming)

Ajjubhai is among the most subscribed gaming YouTubers in India (Image via Total Gaming/Sportskeeda)

Ajjubhai is among the leading gaming YouTubers in India in terms of subscribers. Interestingly, he has not given his take on the game's ban, but he did show his curiosity via tweets.

Here's a look at what Ajjubhai tweeted when Google and Apple removed the game from their application stores (in India):

Total Gaming @total_gaming093 Free Fire ka kya scene hai bhai? BAN kya? Free Fire ka kya scene hai bhai? BAN kya?

Ajjubhai also tweeted his immediate reaction post the ban, where he was jokingly asking fans for content ideas:

Total Gaming @total_gaming093 . Chalo phir idea dedo kuch Chalo phir idea dedo kuch😉.

Total Gaming hasn't seen any shortage of content despite the game's ban, as Ajjubhai has uploaded more videos frequently.

Amitbhai aka Amit Sharma (Desi Gamers)

Desi Gamers' Amitbhai was among the YouTubers who addressed the issue by uploading a special video on the topic. He was quoted saying:

“Free Fire made me what I’m today, and it was via the game that I was able to connect with all of you.”

He also asked his users not to believe any rumors regarding the revoking of Free Fire's ban in India. In his opinion, everyone should abide by the government's decision as it has been taken for everyone's betterment.

Readers can check out Amitbhai's take on the ban.

Sahil Rana (A_S Gaming)

Sahil Rana is another popular content creator with over 15 million subscribers on his channel "A_S Gaming." His reaction video regarding the ban was more of a message to his fans. Sahil asked his young followers to be patient and try other games. He also asked them not to worry much about the news.

Sahil talked more about the ban in the video, which has garnered over 1.4 million views. Fans can check out the entire reaction video above.

Lokesh Raj (LOKESH GAMER)

Unlike the other YouTubers featured on this list, Lokesh Raj of LOKESH GAMER argued that the Government of India had only temporarily blocked Garena's survival shooter in India. The game has not been banned, and to back his claim, he cited some of his sources in the reaction video related to the ban.

He was also part of a recent panel discussion featured on the "Sportskeeda eSports" YouTube channel. Readers can check out Lokesh Raj's take on the ban and answers to other questions on the matter.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee