“Free Fire made me what I’m today”: Amitbhai emotional on Free Fire’s ban in India

The unexpected suspension of Free Fire rocked the Indian fanbase. The game attracted a sizable audience of viewers and boasted of a thriving Esports ecosystem. But now, it has been left in a state of uncertainty.

Numerous prominent gamers and content creators have expressed their views about the game's ban alongside their future plans. During his most recent live stream, Amitbhai expressed his thoughts on the current state of events.

To provide some background, Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, is a well-known name in the game's Indian community, and he is also one of the most subscribed Free Fire content creators in the nation with 12.6 million subscribers. Similarly, his videos have been viewed more than 1.78 billion times.

Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) react to Free Fire’s ban in India

In the most recent livestream, Amitbhai said the following:

“Free Fire made me what I’m today, and it was via the game that I was able to connect with all of you.”

The YouTuber further added:

“A lot of players are claiming that the game has not been banned, since there has been no press release as of yet. If the government has banned it, we must abide by the rules set forth by them. Any action they take is aimed at betterment of the general public and thus must be followed.”

He went on to say:

“Secondly, if the news ban was hoax, then Free Fire would have issued an official statement on their social media handles. But there is nothing there yet.”

Previously, Lokesh Gamer, another renowned YouTuber with over 14 million subscribers, claimed in a video that Free Fire had not been banned but rather was temporarily blocked.

Additionally, he alleged that when the game was taken from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, Garena denied the ban claims and said it was just a technical glitch. Readers can click here to read more about it.

Gamers can still download the Max version (Image via Google Play Store)

The MAX version was omitted from the list of banned applications, and as a result, many people with decent devices have switched to it. However, because both variants are almost identical except for the visuals, there is still some ambiguity about when it will be available.

