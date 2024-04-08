Free Fire M1887 Ring event: Hand of Hope, Rapper Underworld, and more

Free Fire M1887 Ring is a new Ring-based Luck Royale that Garena has added to the game. It offers two exclusive M1887 gun skins that accentuate the appearance of the firearm while also providing a significant attribute boost. Aside from the two grand prizes, the exchange section of the event provides four additional gun skins that players will be able to redeem by using the special Festival tokens.

The Free Fire M1887 Ring will be operating for the next two weeks, and individuals must shell out diamonds if they want to acquire the available rewards. Further details regarding the newly commenced Luck Royale are provided in the section below.

Free Fire M1887 Ring event guide

Make spins to withdraw the rewards (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire M1887 Ring event commenced on April 8, 2024, and it offers M1887 – Hand of Hope and M1887 – Rapper Underworld as the primary rewards. To start, players must spend diamonds to withdraw rewards from the prize pool. There are two spin options available, i.e., one spin for 20 diamonds and 10+1 spins for 200 diamonds.

After the spin is made, the item will get withdrawn from the following set of Free Fire rewards:

M1887 – Hand of Hope

M1887 – Rapper Underworld

100x Festival Tokens

10x Festival Tokens

5x Festival Tokens

3x Festival Tokens

2x Festival Tokens

1x Festival Token

As already mentioned, there are four additional skins that gamers will be able to redeem using the Festival Tokens. Several other rewards can also be acquired via the specific tokens.

Details about the exchange section (Image via Garena)

The exact details of the exchange section in the new event are listed below:

M1887 – Aqua Burst: 225x Festival Tokens

M1887 – Terrano Burst: 225x Festival Tokens

M1887 – Winterlands 2020: 200x Festival Tokens

M1887 – Glistening Nightstar: 100x Festival Tokens

Name Change Card: 40x Festival Tokens

Room Card: 15x Festival Tokens

Magic Cube Fragment: 5x Festival Tokens

MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Festival Tokens

FAMAS Moonwalk Loot Crate: 4x Festival Tokens

Halloween Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Festival Tokens

Swordsman Legends Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Festival Tokens

Armor Crate: 1x Festival Tokens

Supply Crate: 1x Festival Tokens

Leg Pockets: 1x Festival Tokens

Pocket Market: 1x Festival Tokens

Bonfire: 1x Festival Tokens

Airdrop Aid: 1x Festival Tokens

Secret Clue: 1x Festival Tokens

Bounty Token: 1x Festival Tokens

Accordingly, after accumulating a sufficient amount of these tokens, players may use them to redeem their preferred rewards.

How to access the Free Fire M1887 Ring event

Access the event by following the steps outlined below (Image via Garena)

Given below are the detailed steps you can follow to access the new Free Fire M1887 Ring event:

Step 1: Boot up the battle royale title and move to the Luck Royale section by clicking its icon.

Boot up the battle royale title and move to the Luck Royale section by clicking its icon. Step 2: Tap on the “M1887 Ring” and choose one of the two spin options.

Tap on the “M1887 Ring” and choose one of the two spin options. Step 3: Purchase spins to withdraw the rewards from the prize pool.

After getting the preferred M1887 skin, navigate to the Weapons tab and equip the same.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.