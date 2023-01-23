Free Fire maps: List of best drop locations

Free Fire, developed by Garena, offers some of the best sets of maps for players to explore and test their skills against rivals by making the best use of their environments for a competitive advantage. It is well known that drop locations are some of the most crucial aspects of every map, as they can either give players an early advantage or end up being detrimental to their survival.

Some players prefer heading straight into a fight after landing, while others prefer to first scavenge the area for weapons, gear, and supplies and then jump into battle. So based on one's preferences, choosing the best drop location significantly facilitates a safe and strategic battle royale match.

Zones in Free Fire Map (Image via Garena)

Speaking of strategy, choosing the best drop location in Free Fire is the primary focus before entering into battle, as landing at a particular spot could change the course of the match either in your favor or against it. Hence, landing in the correct zone is the first thing players must think about and execute effectively.

Note: This article is based on the opinions of the writer.

Rim Nam Village (Bermuda) and 4 other recommended drop locations in Free Fire

Here's a list of drop locations that are safe and best suited for players who are looking to equip themselves with the maximum amount of loot early on. Bermuda and Purgatory are Free Fire's most extensive and preferred maps, and we will cover a few landing zones for those two maps.

1) Peak (Bermuda)

Peak is located in the central part of the Bermuda map and is filled with only a few buildings. This area is dangerous owing to its popularity as more players tend to land to collect the maximum amount of loot that is primarily scattered in large quantities. It is not a very safe location to scavenge for items, for there will be a crowd, putting any player at risk of early elimination.

2) Mars Electric (Bermuda)

Mars Electric Area in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

This area is located in the southern part of Bermuda and is right below Pochinok and the Factory. This is a recommended drop location as it is considered safe and rich in supplies. This is one of the best spots to land for players who wish to go on a collection spree for weapons and supplies and stay hidden until other players are eliminated through progression.

3) Rim Nam Village (Bermuda)

Rim Nam Village in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Rim Nam Village is located in the southwestern portion of Bermuda and is one of the most isolated areas on the map. The volume of players landing in this zone is significantly low; hence, it is one of the safest drop locations.

However, there isn't much that players can find in loot, so it is advised to move to another location after landing in Rim Nam Village and salvaging whatever little is available there.

4) Moathouse (Purgatory)

Moathouse in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Moathouse is one of the safest locations in Purgatory, given that the area is surrounded by water from all sides, preventing most players from landing in this zone. There isn't much loot that players can collect here, but it is a fun place to explore and gear up to proceed further into the battle.

One thing to note here is that since this location is surrounded by water, players would have to swim quite a long distance to get to the mainland, and this won't bode well for those trying to escape a shrinking safe zone.

5) The Quarry (Purgatory)

The Quarry in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Quarry area in the Purgatory map is located in the southwestern region. Similar to the other locations discussed above, this is one of the safest locations to land in to avoid early action. However, there won't be a lot of weapons and supplies for players to loot. Hence moving to another location immediately upon landing would be the wisest thing to do.

Hence, players more inclined towards safety in the initial stages of the game should consider this drop location.

Disclaimer:

Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised not to download or play Free Fire. However, players can still install and play Free Fire MAX from Google Play Store.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes