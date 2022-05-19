Free Fire MAX Advance Server download: How to download latest version APK with Activation Code

Free Fire MAX, alongside its lighter variant, will receive the OB34 patch update later this month. However, before the actual update arrives, fans can access unreleased content that may end up becoming a part of the upcoming patch using the Advance Server APK client provided by Garena.

Advance (or Advanced) Server is a form of a beta test program that Garena rolls out a few weeks before every patch update. Generally, these Advance Server programs have a duration of a week or two, during which devs grant access to a limited number of users to get their feedback.

Garena Free Fire MAX: A step-by-step guide for the download and activation process of Advance Server

As already mentioned, Advance Servers are meant for both Free Fire MAX and the original game. Thus, players need to join the program to look at each update's upcoming features (OB34 in this case).

Thus, players need to follow the steps given below to register/login for the Advance Server and get the download link for the APK Client, alongside the Activation Code (crucial to access the application):

Login on the official Advance Server website (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Players can use Google or any other search engine to access the official Advance Server website, or they can tap here to redirect.

Step 2: The site will provide two options for login -- Google and Facebook, and one can use their preferred platform to log in.

Users must bind their desired FB or Google ID with the FF MAX game account to log in successfully (Image via Garena)

Users must note that their ID to log in must be bound to their Free Fire/Free Fire MAX account. Thus, if they use a guest account in the game, they should bind the same in the in-game settings with FB or Google to log in at the Advance Server website.

Step 3: Players only need to mention their active e-mail ID to register for the Advance Server program. They can fill in the same and tap on "Join Now."

Sometimes players will have to wait for the approval from developers' side to get the activation code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: After successful registration, users can download the APK client while copying the Activation code from the account page. Sometimes, the Activation Code becomes instantly available, while users sometimes have to wait for a response.

Users can copy the Activation Code once it appears on the account page (Image via Garena)

In the meantime, one can download and install the APK file and keep on checking for the Activation Code by logging in multiple times. Once the code becomes available, gamers can use the same to activate the Advance Server application.

