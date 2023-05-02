Free Fire MAX Arctic Ring: Rewards, event duration, spin price, and more

Ring-themed Luck Royales have become prevalent in Free Fire MAX in recent days, and Garena has launched one more of these, as a new Arctic Ring is now available on the Indian server. It features four exquisite outfits and other cosmetics in the main prize pool and several other appealing bundles in the exchange section of the new Luck Royale.

To make use of this opportunity and obtain the Arctic Blue Bundle, among other items, players will have to spend diamonds. Unlike other Luck Royales, individuals can exchange the tokens collected in the process for multiple items.

New Arctic Ring in Free Fire MAX starts today

The new Arctic Ring featuring the four exciting outfits was launched on May 2, 2023, and will continue until May 15, 2023. One spin in this Luck Royale is priced at 20 diamonds, and 11 spins for 200 diamonds.

Upon making the spins, you can obtain one of the items randomly from the prize pool, and there is no fixed probability associated with any of the particular items. The list of available rewards is as follows:

Arctic Blue Bundle

Ice Blue Bundle

Crimson Red Bundle

Flaming Red Bundle

Superstar Loot Box

Space Monster backpack

Ancient Rune Token

2x Ancient Rune Tokens

3x Ancient Rune Tokens

5x Ancient Rune Tokens

10x Ancient Rune Tokens

At the same time, the event features a separate Exchange Section where you may trade the previously collected Ancient Rune Tokens for the rewards. The available options and their corresponding requirements are as follows:

The price (Image via Garena)

Arctic Blue Bundle – 250x Ancient Rune Tokens

Crimson Red Bundle – 250x Ancient Rune Tokens

Ice Blue Bundle – 225x Ancient Rune Tokens

Flaming Red Bundle – 225x Ancient Rune Tokens

Raging Violet Bundle – 200x Ancient Rune Tokens

Royal Amethyst Bundle – 200x Ancient Rune Tokens

Dark Ruby Bundle – 175x Ancient Rune Tokens

Fiery Rose Bundle – 175x Ancient Rune Tokens

M4A1 – Pink Laminate Weapon Loot Crate – 6x Ancient Rune Tokens

Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate – 4x Ancient Rune Tokens

Armor Crate – 1x Ancient Rune Token

How to get rewards from the new Free Fire MAX Luck Royale

You may follow the steps given below to receive the rewards through the newly added event in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and access the Luck Royale section.

Step 2: Navigate the available options and select Arctic Blue from the menu to access the event interface.

Step 3: You can finally spend the diamonds to make spins. You must make spins until you have acquired the preferred item or collected enough tokens.

If you wish to exchange the Ancient Rune Tokens, you may click the exchange button in the top right corner.

