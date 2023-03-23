Free Fire MAX Clash Squad Ranked Season 18 end date, rewards, and more

Free Fire MAX has received its latest update in the form of the OB39 patch. The update brings plenty of changes to the game, including adjustments to gameplay in Clash Squad mode, new characters, balances to existing characters, and much more.

Players are eagerly waiting for the new season in Clash Squad to commence so that they can upgrade their tier ranks and unlock exciting rewards. The season will start as soon as the maintenance break for the OB39 updates ends.

Everything you need to know about Free Fire MAX Clash Squad Ranked Season 18

Free Fire MAX's Ranked Season 18 of Clash Squad will start on 23 March 2023 at 2:30 pm IST (GMT +5:30), and players will be able to push their tier ranks as soon as the servers are online.

Each season in Clash Sqaud ranked mode lasts for 56 days. This means that Ranked Season 18 of Clash Squad will end on 17 May 2023. Players will then enter a new season and get fresh rewards by ranking up in the leagues.

The ranks will reset after the completion of the season (Image via Garena)

With the latest season on the horizon, players will receive a reset in their current tiers. Here are the different tier placements for the new campaign in Free Fire MAX:

Bronze 1 will reset to Bronze 1

Bronze 2 will reset to Bronze 1

Bronze 3 will reset to Bronze 1

Silver 1 will reset to Bronze 1

Silver 2 will reset to Bronze 3

Silver 3 will reset to Silver 1

Gold 1 will reset to Silver 2

Gold 2 will reset to Silver 2

Gold 3 will reset to Silver 3

Gold 4 will rest with Gold 1

Platinum 1 will reset to Gold 1

Platinum 2 will reset to Gold 2

Platinum 3 will reset to Gold 2

Diamond 1 will reset to Gold 3

Diamond 2 will reset to Gold 3

Diamond 3 will reset to Platinum 2

Diamond 4 will reset to Platinum 2

Heroic (0-9 stars) will reset to Platinum 3

Heroic (10-19 stars) will reset to Platinum 3

Heroic (20-29 stars) will reset to Platinum 4

Heroic (30-39 stars) will reset to Platinum 4

Heroic (40-50 stars) will reset to Diamond 1

Master (0-17 stars) will reset to Diamond 2

Master (18-32 stars) will reset to Diamond 3

Master (33-47 stars) will reset to Diamond 3

Master (48-72 stars) will reset to Diamond 4

Master (73-999 stars) will reset to Diamond 4

Upon reaching the gold tier, players will receive a golden UZi skin. Upon reaching the diamond tier, they will get a legendary weapon skin for the MAC-10 gun.

Meanwhile, those who reach the Heroic tier will receive a cool red colored shirt and various other items like tokens that can be used to unlock cool bundles in the Free Fire MAX store.

One of the most exciting additions in the OB39 update is a new character called Arvon. The character comes with a special ability called Split Blitz, which helps players split his grenade into three before exploding.

Other additions in Free Fire MAX OB39 version include adjustments to weapons, character/pet abilities, as well as the ability to purchase all characters with gold coins.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes