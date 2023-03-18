Free Fire MAX Clash Squad Ranked Season 18 start date, rank reset, and more

Garena runs two parallel ranking systems in Free Fire MAX for the two modes. Every few months, the developers roll out a new ranked season with which the ranks are reset, and players begin their ascent to reach the higher echelons of the ranking system once again.

The current Season 17 has been going on since early January, and the Clash Squad Ranked Season 18 is just around the corner. Players are looking forward to the latest season, which goes live alongside the much-awaited OB39 update later this month.

Free Fire MAX Clash Squad Ranked Season 18 details

The Clash Squad Ranked Season 18 will start on March 22 (Image via Garena)

The current Free Fire MAX Clash Squad Ranked Season 17 started on January 11, 2023, and will be available to players until March 22, 2023. The newly Ranked Season 18 will commence on the very day the current season ends.

Moreover, the developers have scheduled the launch of the OB39 update on the same day. Hence, there will be maintenance starting in the morning. As per the official announcement, the game will remain inaccessible until early afternoon, by which the CS Ranked Season 17 might have already concluded.

Based on the previous few ranked seasons, it can be anticipated that Free Fire MAX CS Ranked Season 18 will start at about 2:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30), and players attempting to play ranked matches prior to this will receive an error. They will have to wait for the servers to return from maintenance and the start of the next ranked season to claim the rewards.

Rank reset

The ranks will reset after the completion of the season (Image via Garena)

Similar to the Free Fire MAX BR-Ranked season, the CS ranks will also receive a soft reset, and the new ranks will depend on the players’ performance in the current season. The specifics for this drop are as follows:

Bronze 1 will reset to Bronze 1

Bronze 2 will reset to Bronze 1

Bronze 3 will reset to Bronze 1

Silver 1 will reset to Bronze 1

Silver 2 will reset to Bronze 3

Silver 3 will reset to Silver 1

Gold 1 will reset to Silver 2

Gold 2 will reset to Silver 2

Gold 3 will reset to Silver 3

Gold 4 will rest with Gold 1

Platinum 1 will reset to Gold 1

Platinum 2 will reset to Gold 2

Platinum 3 will reset to Gold 2

Diamond 1 will reset to Gold 3

Diamond 2 will reset to Gold 3

Diamond 3 will reset to Platinum 2

Diamond 4 will reset to Platinum 2

Heroic (0-9 stars) will reset to Platinum 3

Heroic (10-19 stars) will reset to Platinum 3

Heroic (20-29 stars) will reset to Platinum 4

Heroic (30-39 stars) will reset to Platinum 4

Heroic (40-50 stars) will reset to Diamond 1

Master (0-17 stars) will reset to Diamond 2

Master (18-32 stars) will reset to Diamond 3

Master (33-47 stars) will reset to Diamond 3

Master (48-72 stars) will reset to Diamond 4

Master (73-999 stars) will reset to Diamond 4

The recent leaks of the special rewards for Clash Squad Season 18 also surfaced online. Players will receive a gold MAC-10 upon reaching Gold 3. Other jackets, emotes, and gun skin trials are also expected to be available.

