Free Fire MAX BR-Ranked Season 32 end date, rewards, and more

Free Fire MAX, developed by Garena, is an online multiplayer battle royale shooter that is playable on Android & iOS. The title is very popular in its segment as the developers have always been hard at work in updating the game frequently and rolling out new content. It has now entered a new era with the conclusion of BR-Ranked Season 31 and the beginning of Season 32.

BR-Ranked Season 32 Promo (Image via Garena)

Free Fire MAX offers two primary in-game modes to rank up - Ranked Battle Royale and Ranked Clash Squad Mode. They are unlocked by reaching level eight and level 12, respectively. Once reached, winning rewards and ranking up is possible.

Every season, players test their skills and battle in multiple missions to earn Rank Points (RP) and consistently keep moving up to higher ranks to increase their potential for rewards that can be redeemed for in-game collectibles. These items give them an edge over others and speed up the ranking process, which is something battle royale games have in common regarding their player base.

Now that Free Fire MAX's BR-Ranked Season 32 has officially gone live, players are on the move to get every weapon and gear they possibly can to get an early headstart towards their journey up the leaderboard. Currently, the game has seven rankings and here's a breakdown of them and the number of points required to move up each tier:

Tier 1 - Bronze (1,000 points)

Tier 2 - Silver (1,300 points)

Tier 3 - Gold (1,600 points)

Tier 4 - Platinum (2,100 points)

Tier 5 - Diamond (2,600 points)

Tier 6 - Heroic (3,200 points)

Tier 7 - Grandmaster (Top 300 players regardless of rank points)

Free Fire MAX BR-Ranked Season 32 details

Season 32 started on February 3, 2023, at 2:30 PM IST and will end on April 14, 2023. Garena hasn't revealed an end date for the season, but at least fans have a rough idea of when season 33 will commence since every new season launches two hours after the previous one ends.

Free Fire MAX players would know very well that whenever a new ranked season begins, they get demoted to a lower tier than what they got at the end of the previous season.

It's no different this time as well as players will be moving back a tier, now that season 32 has commenced. Here's how the ranks will drop from Season 31 to 32:

Bronze I-III > Bronze I

Silver I-III > Bronze II

Gold I-IV > Silver I

Platinum I-IV > Silver II

Diamond I-IV > Gold I

Heroic > Gold II

Fortunately, the rewards earned from the previous season can still be redeemed and used for the next one.

Players have had a rough idea of what to expect due to a couple of leaks that were circulated a few weeks ago. The new Ranked season rewards them with freebies including avatars, weapons, gun skins, banners, and more.

Some of the rewards include the following items that are progressively unlocked with each rank; UMP - S32 Exclusive: Shirou, the Kingfisher - Moonlight Ballad, Banners and bundles for each tier, FF tokens, and more.

The UMP - S32 Exclusive: Shirou (Image via Garena)

Free Fire players who are looking to keep rank up will have to hone their skills and perform at their absolute best in the battle royale missions to unlock all rank rewards till the season ends. Everything earned this season can be used for the next one as well after commencement.

