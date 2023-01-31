Free Fire MAX BR Ranked Season 32 start date and time announced

Free Fire MAX BR Ranked Season 32 is fast approaching, with the curtains about to close on the ongoing Season 31 that has been underway for the last few months. Garena has officially announced the date and time for the conclusion of the current season as well as the start of the next season.

Additionally, leaks about the upcoming rewards were made available months in advance, providing the community with a comprehensive overview of what's in store for them.

The following article will provide more details about the upcoming Free Fire MAX BR Ranked Season 32.

Free Fire MAX BR Ranked Season 32 will start on February 3, 2023

Garena has posted an official schedule for the upcoming Free Fire MAX BR Ranked Season 32 in the News section of the battle royale title. As per the official announcement, Season 32 will kick off on February 3, 2023 at 2:30 pm IST (GMT +5:30).

Season 32's start date and time have been announced (Image via Garena)

The ongoing Season 31 will come to an end two hours earlier, i.e., on February 3, 2023 at 12:30 pm IST (GMT +5:30). For a period of two hours, the ranked mode will remain temporarily inaccessible, preventing players from entering matches.

Based on their performances during the current season, they will earn additional rewards. They will fall to the lower echelons, and at most, one can be placed in Diamond III at the start of the new season, i.e., after obtaining 10800 points in the current season. As a result, the journey to the top of the rank ladder will start all over again for many fans.

Free Fire MAX BR Ranked Season 32 leaks

Interestingly, leaks about the upcoming Free Fire MAX BR Ranked Season 32 surfaced a few weeks before its release. As per the details leaked by reliable data miners, gamers will receive a special UMP - S32 Exclusive: Shirou upon reaching Gold 1.

Additionally, they will also receive other banners, avatars, gun skin trial cards, jackets, and an emote as rewards for climbing through the tiers of the next Ranked Season 32. Users can catch a glimpse of all of these items in the video given above. Furthermore, they will be able to receive Gold and other loadout items.

It's important to note that this information is based on leaks and may not be completely accurate. However, given that these data miners have been credible sources in the past, these are likely to be added in the new season.

