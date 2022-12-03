Free Fire BR-Ranked Season 32 rewards leaked

Free Fire, with over a billion installs on the Play Store and a massive active user base, offers a highly competitive mobile gaming experience. Thus, across a wide variety of mobile shooter games, FF and FF MAX's ranked modes are among the toughest to conquer due to their multiple tiers and sub-tiers.

However, many still take a shot at ranking up in the Garena-backed game due to the lineup of prizes offered during each ranked season, whether BR or CS. The BR-Ranked Season 30 will culminate on December 9, 2022, but the leakers have already started leaking the rewards of Season 32, which will kick off in April 2023.

Battle Royale-Ranked mode in Free Fire: Potential rewards for Season 32 get leaked

Players now and then come across leaks and rumors about different events and aspects of the Garena-backed survival shooter. Recent leaks from Knightclown, a well-known data miner, showcase a series of rewards that fans might be able to see in Free Fire Battle Royale-Ranked Season 32.

Here's a look at the prizes that might arrive in FF and FF MAX as part of BR-Ranked mode's 32nd Season:

BR-Ranked S32 Heroic (Top for female characters)

(Top for female characters) UMP - S32 Exclusive: Shirou

BR-Ranked S32 Heroic Avatar

BR-Ranked S32 Master Avatar

BR-Ranked S32 Silver Banner

BR-Ranked S32 Gold Banner

BR-Ranked S32 Platinum Banner

BR-Ranked S32 Diamond Banner

BR-Ranked S32 Heroic Banner

BR-Ranked S32 Master Banner

Fans will be able to grab the rewards in the game based on the tiers they reach. However, the release date of the Season 32 is still unclear as the focus of the game officials is on the current cycle, which is ending on December 9.

Thus, fans can focus on maxing out the BR-Ranked Season 30 and grabbing most of the featured rewards. Previously, Knightclown has also leaked the Season 31 rewards, which users might be able to witness after December 9, 2022:

BR-Ranked S31 Heroic (Top for male characters)

(Top for male characters) MP40 - S31 Exclusive: A124

BR-Ranked S31 Heroic Avatar

BR-Ranked S31 Master Avatar

BR-Ranked S31 Silver Banner

BR-Ranked S31 Gold Banner

BR-Ranked S31 Platinum Banner

BR-Ranked S31 Diamond Banner

BR-Ranked S31 Heroic Banner

BR-Ranked S31 Master Banner

Besides the new BR-Ranked Season in Free Fire and Free Fire MAX, December 2022 is exciting for many reasons, and some of them are the Free Elite Pass, the upcoming Hall of Elites Fans, and the new in-game campaign Football Fable.

Poll : 0 votes