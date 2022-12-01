Free Fire MAX Hall of Elites event likely to start from December 9, leaks suggest

Since the announcement about the discontinuation of the Elite Pass in Free Fire MAX, all eyes are set on the upcoming release of the Booyah Pass. Once these changes are implemented, the previous EP items will only be available as Ultra Rare Drops. Fortunately, even before this happens, these items will return to the game this December.

Players eagerly await the arrival of the previously announced Hall of Elites, as it would essentially allow them to collect rare outfits from the previous iterations of the Elite Pass. While the developers are yet to officially announce the details, leaks about the same have already surfaced.

Hall of Elites event will begin very soon in Free Fire MAX

In a recent Instagram post, popular Free Fire data miners KnightClown and BB Bhai have provided the community with relevant leaks about the upcoming Hall of Elites event. If these leaks are true, cosmetics from previous Elite Passes will return to the battle royale title this month.

These bundles will be reintroduced in intervals based on the year of launch, starting from December 9, 2022, until January 1, 2023. The items from Season 1 to 18 will be available from December 9, while the items from Season 19 to Season 36 will be accessible from December 16.

Furthermore, while interacting with a user in the comments, the data miner revealed that the exact format of the event has not been confirmed yet. There's currently no clarity about the price of making spins and the exact number of diamonds required to obtain outfits.

Garena has officially announced the event, but is yet to confirm the details (Image via Garena)

It's important to note that these are leaks, and Garena is yet to announce the exact details of the event. Hence, the details provided above must be taken with a grain of salt.

New Booyah Pass and free Elite Pass in Free Fire MAX

Gamers can get free EP after signing in during the December month (Image via Garena)

The Booyah Pass will replace the Free Fire MAX Elite Pass starting in January 2023. Based on the officially announced details, it will feature better rewards, including Gloo Wall skins, legendary gun skins, tailor outfits, and more. The leaks have revealed that, instead of badges, the pass' progression system will feature levels.

Furthermore, the game's final Elite Pass is being offered to every player for free. Indian players only have to log into the battle royale title once at any time during the entire month to become eligible for the pass. They will also have to complete missions to receive badges and obtain rewards.

