Who is Messy Talk? Free Fire MAX ID, stats, monthly income, and more

Aryan Sanwal, also known in the Indian Free Fire community as Messy Talk, ranks among the game's most accomplished content creators. He primarily posts short videos, and his main channel has already accumulated more than 7.21 million subscribers.

Following the success of his first channel, he has launched a few other channels, including Messy Army (1.01 million subscribers), Messy's Live (30.7k subscribers), and Messy Updates (91k subscribers). Aryan also has more than 101k followers on his Instagram account.

Messy Talk's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and other details

Messy Talk's Free Fire MAX ID is 770515474. His stats in the battle royale title are as follows:

BR Career stats

Messy Talk's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Messy Talk has featured in 2128 solo matches and has bettered the opposition 106 times, resulting in a win rate of 4.98%. With 3082 frags and 773 headshots, the internet star has a K/D ratio of 1.52 and a headshot rate of 25.08%.

The YouTuber has also participated in 3564 duo matches and has won 343 games, translating to a win rate of 9.62%. He has taken down 5751 opponents with 1197 headshots, securing a K/D ratio of 1.79 and a headshot rate of 20.81%.

Messy Talk has also acquired 1825 Booyahs in 10062 squad games, accruing a win rate of 18.13%. He has acquired 17221 frags with 3376 headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 2.09 and a headshot rate of 19.60%.

BR Ranked stats

Messy Talk's BR-Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Messy Talk has played one ranked duo match in the current Free Fire MAX ranked season and maintained a 100% win rate. He has secured 17 frags with 11 headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 17 and a headshot rate of 64.71%.

The internet star has played 13 squad matches in the current season and has five victories, attributing to a win rate of 38.46%. He has acquired 100 frags with 55 headshots, leading to a K/D ratio of 12.50 and a headshot rate of 55%.

Note: The content creator's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on December 1, 2022. These are subject to change as he participates in more matches.

Guild and rank

Messy Talk's guild details (Image via Garena)

Messy Talk is the leader of the Messy Army guild in Free Fire MAX, whose ID is 3012796952. The content creator is ranked Diamond 2 in BR-Ranked Season 30 and Gold 2 in CS-Ranked Season 16.

Monthly income

Aryan's income as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

As per estimates posted on Social Blade, Aryan earns within the range of $2.9K and $46.3K every month. Similarly, his income for the entire year is projected to lie between $34.7K and $555.1K.

YouTube channel

Aryan started his YouTube channel in March 2020 and has posted 546 videos since. This has garnered him a massive 748 million views in total to date.

The channel only had a few thousand subscribers until the second half of 2021. However, this number surpassed 1.5 million by the end of the same year. 2022 has been even more fruitful for the content creator, with the channel currently boasting over seven million subscribers.

As per Social Blade, over the last 30 days, the Indian star has gained 10k subscribers and more than 11.564 million views.

