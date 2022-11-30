What is Free Fire Advance Server and how to access it

Free Fire's Advance Server has always been something that the community looks forward to. There's a sense of excitement and exclusivity surrounding this client as the developers test out new features on it a few days before the official update.

The battle royale's recent success can be attributed to how frequently Garena releases new updates. On that note, the game's developers ensure that only tried and tested features are added to the game, effectively improving the overall experience.

Read on to learn more about this special client and how players can access it.

How to get access to Free Fire Advance Server

Free Fire's Advance Server is a dedicated application that Garena releases a few days before the official update. It offers players a chance to experience all the new, unreleased content and share their feedback while reporting any bugs or issues they run into.

The Advance Server is a separate application to test out new features (Image via Garena)

The Advance Server ensures that the official update only includes polished, adequately tested features without any game-breaking bugs. Unfortunately, this client can only be accessed by Android users through an APK file available on the official website.

Additionally, Garena has set a requirement for an Activation Code to prevent an excess of Free Fire players on the Advance Server. This particular code is mandatory to enter the Advance Server, irrespective of the source from which they downloaded it.

To try out the game's latest features, users must register for the client on the official website a few days before its release and wait to see if they receive a code.

The OB38 update is likely to go live in early January (Image via Garena)

The OB37 Advance Server concluded in November, and its OB38 version will likely be released either in late December 2022 or early January 2023. This tentative date is based on the fact that the next OB38 update is expected to arrive in January.

Once registrations are open, interested players must follow the steps given below to register themselves and potentially receive a code:

Step 1: Head to the official Free Fire Advance Server website on any web browser.

The site is currently not functional and throws up a forbidden error message. However, it will be up and running a few days before the update.

Sign in using one of the two available options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Set up an account on the official website using Facebook or Google.

It is important to note that a Free Fire account must be attached to one of the available options. Otherwise, an error message will pop up.

Step 3: You will have to provide additional details like your email address, and then click on the "Join Now" button to complete the registration.

The code is only provided to a certain number of users (Image via Garena)

The application will be successfully sent, and once it has successfully passed, the player will receive an Activation Code that can be used to access the Advance Server client. Additionally, they will have to sign into the same website to download the APK file when it's released.

Besides experiencing new features, the developers also have a special Bug Hunting program, where they can report bugs to win diamonds in your global account.

Note: There is no separate Advance Server for the Free Fire MAX version. Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian users should refrain from accessing this client.

Poll : 0 votes