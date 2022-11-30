Who is Raistar? His Free Fire MAX ID, stats, monthly income, and more

Raistar's popularity in the Indian Free Fire community has soared recently, making him one of the game's most prominent content creators. He has amassed 7.06 million subscribers on YouTube due to the quality and accuracy of his gameplay.

Aside from his main channel, he also streams the battle royale titles Rai Live (2.68 million subscribers) and Rai Plays (162k subscribers). The creator's fame is not confined to YouTube; he also has 2.7 million Instagram followers.

Raistar's Free Fire MAX UID number and other details

Raistar's Free Fire MAX ID is 12022250. His stats as of November 30, 2022, are as follows:

BR Career stats

Raistar's BR Career stats ((Image via Garena)

Raistar has prevailed in 401 out of the 3550 solo matches, adding to a win rate of 11.29%. He has defeated 10778 opponents, and 4688 have been through headshots, culminating in a K/D ratio of 3.42 and a headshot rate of 43.50%.

The Indian star has played 4502 duo encounters and finished ahead of his opposition 707 times, recording a win rate of 15.70%. With 14388 frags, he has acquired 5268 headshots, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.79 and a headshot rate of 36.61%.

Finally, Raistar has acquired 2760 Booyahs in 16532 squad games, sustaining a win rate of 16.69%. He has secured 54411 eliminations, and 26071 have come in as headshots, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 3.95 and a headshot rate of 47.91%.

BR Ranked stats

Raistar's BR-Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The Indian star is yet to participate in a single BR-Ranked game in the ongoing Free Fire MAX Ranked Season 30.

CS Career stats

Raistar's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Raistar has featured in 4242 Clash Squad matches, and 2166 games have worked out in his favor, attributing to a win rate of 51.06%. He has chalked up 32207 eliminations and, in the process, racked up 22585 headshots, contributing towards a KDA of 1.78 and a headshot rate of 70.12%.

Guild and rank

Raistar is part of Rai Brothers guild (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber is a member of the RAI BROTHERS guild, whose ID is 61575940. Since Raistar has not played ranked games, he has been placed in Bronze 1 in both BR-Ranked Season 30 and CS-Ranked Season 16.

Note: Raistar's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded when writing this article. These are subject to change as the content creator features more matches in the battle royale title.

Monthly income

Raistar's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates that Raistar's monthly income from his primary channel ranges from $278 to $4.4K. In addition, the website predicts that his annual earnings at the current level of traffic may range between $3.3K and $53.4K.

YouTube channel

Raistar started his YouTube journey in late 2019 and has posted only a handful of Free Fire videos since the channel's inception. Even these have been sufficient to help him gain millions of followers and a massive 167 million views.

The channel started in 2020 with a few thousand subscribers, but Raistar closed out the year with more than two million subscribers. This number crossed 6 million in 2021 and surpassed seven million in recent months.

As per Social Blade, Raistar has gained 20k subscribers and 1.112 million views. This comes even after the fact that he has not posted a single video in the last few months,

