Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Raistar: Who has better stats in Free Fire? (November 2022)

Ajay, aka Ajjubhai, is a name that the Indian Free Fire community is very familiar with. He runs a popular YouTube channel called Total Gaming, which boasts 34 million subscribers and more than 6.1 billion video views.

Raistar is another prominent figure in the FF community. His eponymous primary YouTube channel has 7.06 million subscribers and over 167 million video views.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players in the country must avoid playing or downloading the game. The statistics and photos used in this article are from the MAX version of the title, which is not among the banned applications.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s ID in Free Fire is 451012596. His stats in the game are as follows:

BR Career

Ajjubhai's BR Career stats in FF (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has featured in 1046 solo matches, securing 95 victories for a win rate of 9.08%. He has 2667 kills to his name, with a K/D ratio of 2.80.

The content creator has won 358 of the 1838 duo matches he has played, making his win rate 19.47%. With 7314 frags to his credit, he has a K/D ratio of 4.94.

Ajjubhai has taken part in 12914 squad matches and registered 3076 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 23.81%. He bagged 50018 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.08.

BR Ranked

Ajjubhai's BR Ranked stats in FF (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has played and lost one squad match in Free Fire’s ongoing ranked season. However, he secured five kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 5.00.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s ID in Free Fire is 12022250. His stats in the battle royale game are as follows:

BR Career

Raistar's BR Career stats in FF (Image via Garena)

Raistar has played 3550 solo matches and has 401 victories to his name, resulting in a win rate of 11.29%. He racked up 10778 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.42.

The YouTuber has also engaged in 4502 duo matches, winning 707 and recording a win rate of 15.70%. With 14388 kills to his credit, he has a K/D ratio of 3.79.

Raistar has competed in 16532 squad matches. securing 2760 Booyahs and a win rate of 16.69%. He has 54411 kills, making his K/D ratio 3.95.

BR Ranked

Raistar's BR Ranked stats in FF (Image via Garena)

Raistar has not played any matches (solo, duo, or squad) in the ongoing ranked season.

Comparison

Ajjubhai Raistar Types of games played Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of games 1046 1838 12914 3550 4502 16532 Wins 95 358 3076 401 707 2760 Win rate 9.08% 19.47% 23.81% 11.29% 15.70% 16.69% Kills 2667 7314 50018 10778 14388 54411 K/D ratio 2.80 4.94 5.08 3.42 3.79 3.95

Based on the stats above, Raistar is superior in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in the solo mode. However, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio and win rate in the duo and squad modes.

It is difficult to compare the ranked stats of Raistar and Ajjubhai. The former hasn’t played any matches yet, while the latter has only competed in one.

Note: Ajjubhai’s and Raistar’s stats were recorded at the time of writing (19 November 2022). They will change as the two content creators play more matches in the battle royale title.

