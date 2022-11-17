What is Broken Joystick's Free Fire MAX ID? Stats, headshots, rank, YouTube earnings, and more

Arjun, commonly known as Broken Joystick, is an Indian gaming content creator who has risen to fame thanks to his Free Fire videos on YouTube.

His eponymous channel boasts a subscriber count of 2.18 million. Additionally, more than 3k people follow his Instagram account.

Broken Joystick’s Free Fire MAX ID, rank, guild, and stats

Broken Joystick’s Free Fire MAX ID is 153955531, and his IGN is Lazy_Arjun. He is a part of the Brkn_Joystk guild, whose Guild ID is 68583821.

Broken Joystick is currently ranked Heroic and Bronze I in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes, respectively. His stats are listed below:

BR Career

Broken Joystick's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Broken Joystick has participated in 3233 solo matches and has secured 387 victories, translating to a win rate of 11.97%. With 7842 kills and 2396 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.76 and a headshot percentage of 30.55%.

The YouTuber has also won 913 of the 4686 duo matches he has played, making his win rate 19.48%. He has registered 13256 kills and 2726 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.51 and a headshot percentage of 20.56%.

Broken Joystick has featured in 12367 squad matches, bagging 3126 victories and recording a win rate of 25.27%. He has 37454 kills and 9652 headshots to his name, resulting in a K/D ratio of 4.05 and a headshot percentage of 25.77%.

BR Ranked

Broken Joystick's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Broken Joystick has played 23 squad matches in the current Free Fire MAX ranked season. He has nine victories and a win rate of 39.13% to his name. With 67 kills and 23 headshots, the content creator has a K/D ratio of 4.79 and a headshot percentage of 34.33%.

Broken Joystick has not played any matches in the ranked solo and duo modes.

CS Career

Broken Joystick's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Broken Joystick has featured in 3631 Clash Squad matches, and his team has secured 2232 victories for a win rate of 61.47%. He has racked up 16328 kills and 6906 headshots at a KDA of 1.77 and a headshot percentage of 42.30%.

Note: Broken Joystick’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (November 17, 2022). They will change as he continues to play more matches in the game.

Broken Joystick’s YouTube earnings

Broken Joystick’s YouTube earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports that Broken Joystick's monthly YouTube earnings are between $895 and $14.3k. The content creator's yearly income is said to range from $10.7k to $171.8k.

Broken Joystick’s YouTube channel

Arjun has been running the Broken Joystick YouTube channel for a few years and has achieved a lot of success thanks to his Free Fire content.

There are 632 videos on the channel at the moment, with over 371 million views combined. The most popular one is a YouTube Short with 62 million views.

According to the Social Blade website, Broken Joystick gained 10k subscribers over the last 30 days. During the same period, the view count on his videos increased by 3.578 million.

