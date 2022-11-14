What is Tufan FF's Free Fire MAX ID? Stats, headshots, rank, YouTube earnings, and more

Tufan FF is one of several Indian Free Fire content creators that have gained attention after releasing videos focusing on gameplay. He is a part of the well-known NG E-SPORTS guild, run by the famous YouTuber Nonstop Gaming.

Over the previous year, he has consistently uploaded videos on his channel, which has seen a massive rise in popularity. The Tufan FF channel currently has a subscriber count of 500k and more than 45 million views. The content creator also has 29.4k followers on Instagram.

Tufan FF’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Tufan FF’s Free Fire MAX ID is 126560212, and his IGN in the game is T U F A N _ F F. He is ranked Silver II and Master in the BR Ranked and CS Ranked game modes, respectively.

The stats maintained by Tufan FF in Free Fire MAX are listed below:

BR Career

Tufan FF's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Tufan FF has competed in 1503 solo games in Free Fire MAX and has 100 first-place finishes, leading to a win rate of 6.65%. With 2776 kills and 813 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 1.98 and a headshot percentage of 29.29%.

The player has also participated in 1377 duo matches and has been victorious on 208 occasions, converting to a win rate of 15.10%. He has 3068 frags with 638 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.62 and a headshot percentage of 20.80%.

The content creator has played 13395 squad games and has 3860 victories, resulting in a win rate of 28.81%. He has 39127 kills and 9243 headshots at a K/D ratio of 4.10 and a headshot percentage of 23.62%.

BR Ranked

Tufan FF's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Tufan FF has not participated in any solo, duo, or squad games in the ongoing BR Ranked season.

CS Career

Tufan FF's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Tufan FF has participated in 6748 Clash Squad games and has 4063 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 60.21%. He has 45536 eliminations and 26837 headshots for a KDA of 2.21 and a headshot percentage of 58.94%.

CS Ranked

Tufan FF's CS Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has engaged in 225 CS Ranked games and has 190 victories, coming down to a win rate of 84.44%. He has 1387 kills and 1214 headshots in the game mode for a KDA of 3.81 and a headshot percentage of 87.53%.

Note: Tufan FF’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (November 14, 2022). They will change as he continues to play more matches in the game.

Tufan FF’s YouTube income

Tufan FF's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

Tufan FF’s monthly income from his YouTube channel is projected to be between $753 - $12K. In contrast, his yearly earnings are estimated to lie between $9K - $144.5K, respectively. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Tufan FF has been regularly making Free Fire content for over a year, with his earliest video on the channel dating back to August 2021. There are currently 104 uploads on the channel, and the most popular video is a YouTube Short with 2.4 million views.

According to Social Blade, Tufan FF has acquired 26k subscribers and 3.011 million views in the last 30 days.

The content creator also runs another channel called TUFAN LIVE, where he streams the game. It currently has 67.3k subscribers and 4.14 million views.

