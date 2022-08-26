Free Fire OB36 Advance Server Activation Codes list, how to get, and complete guide

Free Fire Advance Servers generally have a great deal of hype surrounding them as it provides gamers with an option to test the newest unreleased features of the game. The client is available a few weeks before the game and can only hold a limited number of players.

Subsequently, gamers with Activation Codes can get a glimpse of the features and content upon its release. Garena has opened the registrations for OB36 Advance Server, and the client will be available for download from September 1, 2022, onwards.

Users can head to the official website and register themselves to stand a chance of getting the required code. Read through for a list of Activation Codes and the procedure to generate one.

List of working Free Fire OB36 Activation Codes

Activation Codes can only be used once to access the client (Image via Garena)

If gamers have not received the Activation Code, they can utilize the code given below to access the OB36 Advance Server:

R1PVZAH0KR6777L1

HQHQ9TWSTZTJ4AKK

9Y04KC97S9OKW8DJ

A4KJ2JPSJDU76R79

LUFXKT5J2W1T74H7

2G9D9AL5A3ODXLYL

THR4WU7Z3IHJOF3D

I5O7PFFGA4VICASY

9GWDIIX9AQFCIHR3

Note: All the codes given above are real and will work while accessing the Free Fire OB35 Advance Server. These are single-use codes, and only one gamer can utilize them to obtain access.

If they receive an error while using the code mentioned above, it is likely that another user has already utilized the code.

Steps to generate Free Fire OB36 Advance Server Activation Code and utilize it

Only a limited number of codes are available, and interested players must follow the instructions given below to receive one potentially:

Step 1: Players should first access the official Advance Server website by clicking on this link.

Users only have two available options to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They are required to log in to the webpage. They are offered Facebook and Google as the two available options.

Additionally, players need to have an account with the given method to sign in without any error successfully.

Step 3: Next, users are required to enter an active email address and click the join now button to complete the entire registration process.

The download will start from 1 September onwards (Image via Garena)

All players whose applications have been accepted will be given an Activation Code that they may enter when they first access the Advance Server.

The client is only available on the Android platform, and the option to download the APK will start on September 1, 2022. Individuals can continue playing on the client until September 8, 2022, after which the progress will be wiped off.

Paste the codes provided above (Image via Garena)

Step 4: After the installation is complete, gamers can paste this code to gain access.

Gamers can earn diamonds by reporting bugs and glitches (Image via Garena)

Additionally, users also have the option to earn free diamonds by reporting bugs and glitches in the client through the Bug Report option on the client. They will have to provide adequate details and proof for the same.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers in the country should refrain from playing this battle royale title. Instead, they may play Free Fire MAX, which is not on the banned applications list.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta