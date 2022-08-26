Free Fire OB36 Advance Server: How to get Activation Code, start date, time, and more

With the announcement of the Advance Server, the excitement for the upcoming Free Fire update commences to build up. It is a special client that allows gamers to test new features and offer feedback to the developers to ensure that the features are implemented in their optimal form.

Garena has opened the registration for the Free Fire OB36 Advance Server. Since the developers have consistently surpassed expectations, and thus players are eagerly looking forward to its release.

However, the client cannot hold everyone, and thus developers have put up a requirement for the Activation Code, thus limiting access. Interested users must register to get their hands on this unique code.

Free Fire OB36 Advance Server timeline, Activation Code, and more details

The Free Fire OB36 Advance Server will commence on 1 September 2022 and come to a close on 8 September 2022. Gamers can download the APK of the client from the official website on the same day around 9:00 AM UTC, while the server opens a few hours later.

OB36 Advance Server timeline (Image via Garena)

Unfortunately, players can only access this client on Android devices and are unavailable on the iOS platform. Moreover, they can earn free diamonds in their main account by reporting any available bugs and glitches.

Note: The earlier release time is expected based on the previous few clients and thus must be taken with a pinch of salt.

How to get Free Fire OB36 Advance Server Activation Code

Users can follow the steps given below to register for the OB36 Advance Server and potentially receive an Activation Code:

Step 1: First, players must access the official Advance Server website on any web browser. They can utilize this link to access the website.

Sign using Facebook or Google (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After accessing the webpage, they must use Facebook or Google to log in to the website.

Players need to have an account with the given method; otherwise, an error message reading “Free Fire game account not found” will be displayed.

Step 3: Once individuals have signed in, they must provide an active email address to set up their profile.

Step 4: Finally, they can complete the registration by clicking the Join Now button at the bottom of the form.

Only the selected gamers will receive the code (Image via Garena)

Players will get an Activation Code once the application has been approved. This code is required to log in to the Advance Server whenever it is released. In addition, gamers only stand a chance of getting these codes even after registration, as a limited number of Activation Codes are available.

Download will start on 1 September 2022 (Image via Garena)

Once the client is released on 1 September 2022, gamers can sign in to their account on the website again and hit the Download APK button to commence the download. Only those with the code should proceed ahead as it is impossible to surpass it.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers in the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title. They may, however, play the MAX version, which is not among the banned applications.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen