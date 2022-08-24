When will Garena release next Free Fire update (OB36)? Advance Server and more details

A regular update cycle is a crucial part of Free Fire's global success. The game receives a new patch approximately every two months that introduces new features and improves existing ones.

The OB35 update kicked off in July, and players have been enjoying the new features as well as the fifth-anniversary celebrations for a few days now. Gamers are now waiting for the latest version, which is just around the corner.

However, prior to the release of the patch, Garena will also release an Advance Server. In this client, players will have the opportunity to do extensive testing on new content before it is included in the patch.

Free Fire OB36 update expected release date

Garena follows a fixed cycle to release Free Fire updates. Thus, gamers can estimate the release date for the updates and Advance Server with a good degree of accuracy.

The last few updates were released a day before the conclusion of the Clash Squad season, and this update will likely follow the same pattern.

Clash Squad Season 14 will come to an end soon (Image via Garena)

The Clash Squad Season 14 will end on 22 September 2022. Subsequently, the Free Fire OB36 patch will likely be available for players on 21 September 2022. As with other updates, the game's servers will be offline for the scheduled maintenance, and players won't be able to access their favorite title.

However, even before the update goes live, a special Advance Server will be released where gamers can thoroughly experience the new content. It is usually released at least two weeks before an update. Based on this pattern, the Advance Server is likely to go live on 7 September 2022, while the registrations for the same will go live a few days prior.

Timeline for the previous OB35 Advance Server (Image via Garena)

The developers have implemented an Activation Code system limiting access, and players can only receive the Activation Code if they register for the Advance Server. Once the registrations open, users can follow these steps:

Step 1: Gamers can access the official Advance Server website using this link. The website will not work at the moment and will open after registrations begin.

Only two options are available (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They should sign in using Facebook or Google. However, players must have a Free Fire account linked to either platform.

Step 3: Individuals will need to enter an active email address to confirm their registration.

Enter the Activation Code to receive access (Image via Garena)

Once the application has been accepted, they will receive an Activation Code that can be used to access the client.

The dates mentioned in the article are speculative and could change in the future. Garena is yet to officially announce the release of the Free Fire update or the Advance Server.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. Gamers from the country are advised against playing the battle royale title. They can play the MAX version instead, which was not on the list of banned apps.

Edited by Siddharth Satish