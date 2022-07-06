How to apply for Free Fire Advance Server APK access (Activation code)

The exclusivity and limited access to the Free Fire Advance Server have been the reason for the massive hype around its release. Advance Server is a client that Garena distributes prior to every update to allow players to test forthcoming content in the battle royale game before it is released globally.

With the OB35 update just a few days around the corner, and Garena announcing the schedule for Advance Server, it has once again become the topic of conversation in the community. The players' long wait will end soon as they can download the client on 7 July 2022, i.e., tomorrow, but only those with the Activation Code can access it.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, players in the country are advised not to play the battle royale title. They may engage in the MAX version, which is not banned yet.

How to get access to Free Fire OB35 Advance Server?

Garena has implemented an Activation Code system for every Free Fire Advance Server because it can only hold a certain number of users. Thus, gamers cannot access the client without this single-time use code.

Garena provides these codes to selected gamers after registering for the same. They are advised to complete this ahead of its release by following these steps:

Step 1: First, open any web browser and visit the Advance Server website. Click on this link to visit the webpage directly.

Unlike the redeem code website, the developers have offered only two options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Use a Facebook or Google account to sign up for the Free Fire Advance Server.

Gamers must have the game's log-in method associated with the method used to sign up; otherwise, an error will be displayed.

Step 3: Next, enter an active email ID and click the 'Join Now' button to complete the process.

Players whose application has passed will get a code (Image via Garena)

Only a handful of selected users whose application has passed will receive the Activation Code.

However, because only a certain number of codes are available, not everyone who successfully completes the registration procedure will be given a code. In this case, all individuals can do is wait for the developer's response. In addition, this is a one-time use code, which means it cannot be utilized more than once.

Moreover, if users have not received a code, they can obtain one for themselves by visiting this webpage.

Advance Server, an excellent way to earn Free Fire diamonds?

Rewards for reporting bugs (Image via Garena)

Garena offers diamonds as a prize to players who report bugs and glitches in the Advance Server. This helps them remove any major problems in a particular feature before the actual update.

In order to get diamonds by reporting glitches, gamers must register on the official website and report the Bug reproduction. The grand prizes based on their contributions are:

3000 diamonds – Main Contributor (1 person)

2000 diamonds – Main Contributor (2 people)

1000 diamonds – Main Contributor (3 people)

Additionally, gamers will receive 100 diamonds for the first unknown bug they report. Thus, it is an excellent option for anyone looking to get free diamonds in their global account.

