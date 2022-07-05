How to generate Free Fire Advance Server Activation Code

Garena has been building up the hype around the Free Fire update with the commencement of the Advance Server. This special client is available for Android devices and lets select users dive into the newest unreleased features.

Players can share their feedback on the improvements being made to ensure that the most refined version is released on patch day. With the OB35 Advance Server around the corner, the Activation Code has once again become a point of contention in the game's community.

For anyone unaware, this is a special single-time use code that gamers must enter to access the client after installation. As there is no other means to access it, the code is highly coveted.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India due to government-imposed restrictions. Users from the region should avoid playing the game. However, they may engage in the MAX version, which is not banned yet.

Players can register to get Free Fire Advance Server Activation Code

The Advance Server kicks off on 7 July (Image via Garena)

Most gamers want the following question answered: "Where can I get a code?"

The answer is rather simple: developers provide these codes to select players after they register for the client on the official website. Thus, all users interested in gaining access to the Free Fire Advance Server must adhere to the following instructions:

Step 1: Visit the Free Fire Advance Server Website – "ff-advance.ff.garena.com"

Click on this link for the official website.

Users will have to two options to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in using either of the two options: Facebook or Google.

Note that a game account is required to sign in using the above method. Otherwise, it will give an error: Free Fire account not found.

Enter an active email address, and click on the Join Now button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After successfully signing in, a dialogue box will appear asking for an email address. Enter an active email address in the dialogue box.

Step 4: Click on the 'Join Now' option to complete the registration procedure.

Selected users will receive the Activation Code (Image via Garena)

After registration, all that is left to do is to wait. Users will be notified whether their application has been passed or not. Note that only a handful of individuals will receive the required Activation Code. Moreover, one should proceed with the APK installation only after receiving the code, as the client is not accessible without a code.

In summary, mere registration will not guarantee a code. However, registration is a must to get the code. As the special client can only hold a limited number of players, this system has been adopted.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far