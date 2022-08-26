Ujjain Gang’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in August 2022

Free Fire’s popularity and enormous audience have greatly helped content creators like Aman (aka Ujjain Gang) establish themselves in the gaming community. The Indian YouTuber has 1.81 million subscribers on his channel less than two years after beginning his journey.

His core content involves pranks and gameplay videos that are accompanied by his commentary. Besides the channel, the player also commands 31.3k followers on his Instagram handle.

Ujjain Gang’s Free Fire MAX ID

Ujjain Gang’s Free Fire MAX ID is 1609605325. The YouTuber is ranked in Diamond 2 and Heroic in the BR and CS modes, respectively.

His stats in the battle royale title are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Ujjain Gang's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Ujjain Gang has featured in 2085 solo games and has won 62 matches, corresponding to a win rate of 2.97%. He has eliminated 2475 opponents while bagging 631 headshots with a K/D ratio of 1.22 and a headshot rate of 25.49%.

He has secured 36 wins in 649 duo games, resulting in a win rate of 5.54%. With 811 eliminations and 179 headshots, the Indian star holds a K/D ratio of 1.32 and a headshot rate of 22.07%.

Aman has secured 248 Booyahs in 2109 squad games, equaling a win rate of 11.75%. The content creator has taken down 4926 opponents, and 1575 have been headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 2.65 and a headshot rate of 31.97%.

Ranked stats

Ujjain Gang's ranked stats in Free Fire MAX Season 29 (Image via Garena)

Ujjain Gang has participated in two solo games but has no eliminations or victories yet.

He has made five appearances in duo matches to secure 11 frags along with four headshots to maintain a K/D ratio of 2.20 and a headshot rate of 36.36%.

Aman has also played ten squad matches this Free Fire MAX ranked season and has scored two victories, resulting in a 20% win rate. He has chalked up 52 frags, 11 of which were headshots, ensuring a K/D ratio of 6.50 and a headshot rate of 21.15%.

Note: Ujjain Gang’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 26 August 2022 and will change as he features in more games.

Monthly income

Ujjain Gang’s income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, the Ujjain Gang YouTube channel generates an estimated monthly revenue between $588 and $9.4K. The estimated earnings for the entire year are within the range of $7.1K and $112.8K.

YouTube channel

Aman started the Ujjain Gang YouTube channel in October 2020. Over the years, he has consistently uploaded videos to the channel and surpassed one million subscribers in the second half of 2021. He is currently closing in on the two million subscriber milestone.

The player has uploaded over 300 videos on the channel altogether, collectively gaining 164 million views. In the last 30 days alone, the channel has gained 10k subscribers and 2.351 million views.

