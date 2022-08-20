Free Fire 100% 100% Bonus Top-Up: Get additional diamonds for free in August 2022 (MAX version)

Garena has officially released a new 100% Bonus Top-Up event on the Free Fire MAX India server, giving players a chance to acquire up to 1,000 free diamonds. Many players are eagerly waiting for the event in the hopes of stocking up on the game's premium currency at a discount.

Diamonds are required for various purposes in the battle royale title, from making in-app purchases to altering a player's IGN.

Garena's 100% Bonus Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX will run until next week

The 100% Bonus Top-Up event commenced in Free Fire MAX on 20 August 2022 and will run until 24 August 2022. Players have to match the requirements set by the developers to get their hands on a specific number of diamonds at no cost.

Here are the specifics of the event:

Purchase 100 diamonds to get 100 free diamonds

Purchase 300 diamonds to get 200 free diamonds

Purchase 500 diamonds to get 200 free diamonds

Purchase 1000 diamonds to get 500 free diamonds

It is vital to note that the event's prerequisites are cumulative. If players purchase 1000 diamonds, they will meet all the above requirements and gain 1000 free diamonds.

Steps to purchase diamonds and get the rewards of the 100% Bonus Top-Up event

Players can follow the instructions given below to purchase diamonds and collect the rewards of the 100% Bonus Top-Up event:

Step 1: Players can open the top-up section in Free Fire MAX by clicking on the '+' icon at the top of the screen.

The following diamond packs will be displayed on the screen:

100 diamonds – INR 80

310 diamonds – INR 250

520 diamonds – INR 400

1060 diamonds – INR 800

2180 diamonds – INR 1600

5600 diamonds – INR 4000

These are the different prices of diamonds in the Free Fire MAX India server (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Players can click on the button below the desired diamond pack and complete the purchase by making the payment.

Step 3: Once the diamonds have been credited, players can access the 'Events' section in the game and select the 100% Bonus top-up event.

Players will have to click on the 'Claim' button to obtain the rewards of the 100% Bonus Top-Up event (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Players can then click on the 'Claim' button to obtain the additional diamonds.

A pack of 1060 diamonds provides the highest value to players. Players can get the pack for INR 800 and receive 1000 diamonds for free. This brings down the price per diamond to INR 0.38, which is very similar to the membership. However, in the case of the 100% bonus top-up, players will receive the entire sum.

Players who purchase diamonds regularly have a great opportunity to acquire the premium in-game currency for essentially half its original price. As mentioned earlier, the 100% Bonus top-up event will run until 24 August.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh