Free Fire and Free Fire MAX origin country and developer revealed

Free Fire has become one of the most well-known games in the world. Its popularity has steadily increased over time, and is quickly emerging as one of the most prominent names in the battle royale genre. It has a large and established player base globally and a rapidly-expanding sector.

With over a billion downloads and a rating of 4.0 on the Google Play Store as of this writing, the game has amassed a massive following. The developers have been working around the clock and offered several exciting game modes aside from the traditional Battle Royale.

Recently, it suffered a significant setback as a ban in India was announced by the Government of India. The same has led to a great deal of discussion about the general origins of the title and its superior version – Free Fire MAX.

Origin country and developers of Free Fire and Free Fire MAX

Garena publishes both the games across the world (Image via Sportskeeda)

Many users were curious about the origins of the game when the ban was announced earlier today. The battle royale title was developed by 111dots Studio and Garena, both based in South-East Asia. The latter has been publishing the game worldwide, and it has been a huge success since its initial release in 2017.

Meanwhile, Free Fire Max, which was not named in the list of banned applications, is a graphically enhanced version of the regular title by Garena themselves. The game was introduced to provide players with a better and more enjoyable gameplay experience on their devices.

Developers released it globally in September 2021 after several beta tests in specific regions.

Forrest Li founded Garena under the parent company Sea Limited in 2009, and he is also the founder of Shopee, one of the largest e-commerce platforms.

It is important to note that Tencent, a Chinese conglomerate, owns an 18.7% stake in Garena, which is a fact that gamers should be aware of.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee