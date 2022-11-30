Fact Check: Do Free Fire max low MB APK download links work?

Free Fire MAX is one of the top mobile battle royale titles. The game has received millions of downloads on the Google Play Store and has a dedicated playerbase that logs in every day. It can be downloaded for free from the virtual storefronts of Google or Apple and has a download size of 500–700MB.

Many players who want to install the game to their devices prefer to use an APK file to do so. Players can find APK download links for the game on numerous websites, with sizes ranging from 40 to 60 MB. Many players fall prey to these websites and download fake APK files for the game.

This article discusses whether there are any authentic Free Fire MAX low MB APK download links.

Are Free Fire MAX low MB APK download links genuine?

Those who own an Android device have the option to download the game either from the Google Play Store or as an APK file. To download from the Google Play Store, you can simply go to the store and install the game (which has a size of around 700-800MB). To download the game as an APK file, you will need to get an official link for the game.

However, in the process of getting the APK download link, players often come across websites with banners that claim to have 50 MB Free Fire MAX APK links. The catch here is that players will also need to have an OBB file (which is as important as the APK file) to install and run the game.

To fully run the game, players will have to spend at least 1GB of data. This includes the game and additional resources like maps and cosmetic items. So all the websites claiming to offer 40-50MB download links for Free Fire MAX APK files are usually fake, and the APK may even contain viruses and other malicious files.

It's best to avoid downloading these files since they can compromise a smartphone's security. If the APK file has an unofficial or modded version of the game, your account may get banned by Garena.

Guide to download Free Fire MAX

Players can download the game for free using their smartphone's inbuilt app store. Android users can also use the latest APK file to download the game on their smartphones.

Here is a step-by-step guide to download FF MAX on your device:

Head to the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, depending on whether you have an Android or iOS device. Type 'Free Fire MAX' in the search bar and hit the search button. Tap on the official game icon on the search results page and click on the 'Install' button to begin the download procedure. Wait for the download to get over. The game will be automatically installed on your device. Open the game to download any remaining resource packs or updates.

You can create an account by linking your Facebook, Twitter, Google Play, or iOS Game Center accounts. After you create a new account, you will get the option to add a brand-new username to your profile.

