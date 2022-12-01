What is Tonde Gamer's Free Fire ID? Stats, guild, rank, YouTube earnings, and more

Sarju Giri, popularly known as Tonde Gamer within the Free Fire community, is widely regarded as one of the most successful content creators to emerge from Nepal. He streams the game frequently while also consistently releasing original videos and YouTube Shorts related to the battle royale title.

At the time of writing, Tonde Gamer has a subscriber count of 7.46 million alongside a cumulative view count of over 1.39 billion. The YouTuber also boasts 257 thousand followers on Facebook and 226 thousand followers on his Instagram handle.

Note: Due to Free Fire’s ban in India, players from the nation must avoid downloading and playing the game. Tonde Gamer’s stats and images below are taken from FF MAX, which wasn’t banned and can still be played in the country.

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 282951914, and his ID level in the battle royale title is 87. He is the leader of the TONDE★ GAMER guild, whose Guild ID is 1001459224.

Presently, the content creator’s rank in Battle Royale is Heroic, while his rank in Clash Squad is Diamond I. His stats are as follows:

BR Career

Tonde Gamer's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Tonde Gamer has played 4,824 solo games and has outclassed his enemies in 422, translating to a win rate of 8.72%. He has garnered 9,196 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.09.

The player has also competed in 7,234 duo matches and was unbeaten in 1,519, resulting in a win percentage of 20.99%. With 28,488 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 4.92 in this mode.

Sarju Giri has made 20,327 appearances in the squad matches and has 9,195 Booyahs, leading to a win ratio of 45.23%. At a K/D ratio of 8.21, he has 91,352 kills.

BR Ranked

Tonde Gamer's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the present Ranked season of Free Fire, Tonde Gamer has played 90 solo games and has 15 first-place finishes, with a win percentage of 16.66%. He has 307 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 4.09.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has bettered his foes in four of the 30 matches, retaining a win ratio of 13.33%. He has killed 122 opponents, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.69.

Lastly, Tonde Gamer has played 163 squad games, coming out on top in 47 of them. He possesses a win rate of 28.83% and has bagged 773 kills for a K/D ratio of 6.66.

Note: Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire stats were recorded when writing this article (December 1, 2022). They are expected to change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Tonde Gamer’s YouTube earnings

Tonde Gamer's earnings from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

Looking at the statistics on Social Blade, Tonde Gamer’s monthly and yearly YouTube earnings are between $7K-$112.1K and $84.1K-$1.3 million, respectively.

Tonde Gamer’s YouTube channel

Sarju Giri has consistently posted a wide range of engaging videos related to Free Fire and has achieved great numbers on YouTube. There are currently more than 1,660 uploads on his channel, of which the most-watched one is a YouTube Short with a total of 31 million views.

According to Social Blade, Tonde Gamer has acquired 110 thousand subscribers in the last 30 days. His view count has risen by 28.024 million views in this period as well.

