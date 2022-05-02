Tonde Gamer's Free Fire ID, real name, stats, Discord link, and monthly income in May 2022

Tonde Gamer is one of Nepal's top content creators, and his engaging videos on Free Fire have gained him a huge fanbase. His subscriber and view count stands at 5.69 million and 1.02 billion views, growing with each passing month.

He has also previously streamed and uploaded content to Garena's video-creation platform, Booyah! Although he hasn't been active there in a while, he has over 4.69 million followers.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title.

Tonde Gamer's Free Fire ID, real name, and stats

Tonde Gamer's Free Fire ID is 282951914, and his real name is Sarju Giri. He is currently placed in the Master and Heroic ranks in Battle Royale and Clash Squad.

Listed below are his in-game stats:

Lifetime stats

He has 80k+ squad kills (Image via Garena)

Tonde Gamer has played 4713 solo games and has outclassed his enemies in 399, which comes down to a win rate of 8.46%. He has 8744 kills with 2752 headshots in the mode for a K/D ratio of 2.03 and a headshot percentage of 31.47%.

The YouTuber has featured in 7094 duo matches and bettered his foes in 1485 for a win percentage of 20.93%. At a K/D ratio of 4.92 and a headshot rate of 29.61%, he has 27576 frags and 8166 headshots.

Sarju Giri has participated in 18713 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 8275, equating to a win ratio of 44.22%. He has accumulated 80324 eliminations, alongside 23163 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 7.70 and a headshot percentage of 28.84%.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing Free Fire ranked season, the streamer has played one duo match and has secured the win while killing six opponents. He has gotten three headshots for a rate of 50.00%.

The online star has also made 1274 appearances in the squad mode and has come out on top on 860 occasions, leading to a win rate of 67.50%. He has precisely 9300 frags at a K/D ratio of 22.46 and has 2811 headshots at a headshot percentage of 30.23%.

Note: Tonde Gamer's stats will change as he plays more Free Fire matches.

Tonde Gamer's monthly income and Discord link

These are the details about Tonde Gamer's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Tonde Gamer's monthly income from his channel lies in the range of $15.3K to $245.6K. His yearly earnings are between $184.2K and $2.9 million. (Source: Social Blade)

Readers can use this link to join the other 50000 members on Tonde Gamer's Discord server.

YouTube channel

The oldest video on Tonde Gamer's channel dates to February 2019, and it is a montage where he showcases his skills in a ranked match. Since then, he has posted over 1300 videos, the most-watched of which has had over 31 million views.

According to Social Blade, his channel has garnered 280 thousand subscribers and 61.394 million views in the previous 30 days.

Edited by Ravi Iyer