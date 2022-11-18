How to get cheap Free Fire MAX diamonds in OB37 version

The new Free Fire and Free Fire MAX version, OB37, is here with plenty of optimizations and content. This includes Zombie Hunt mode, Arvon pet, Trogon shotgun, balancing changes, and many more. Moreover, after this update, character abilities have seen a decrease in their upgrade costs.

However, the price of diamonds has remained the same, and many gamers still find them too expensive. Therefore, even after OB37's release, the membership plans Free Fire MAX offers continue to be the most suitable and legitimate methods to acquire diamonds at considerably lower prices. In the following section, readers can learn more about getting the currency for cheap in Free Fire MAX (OB37 version).

Free Fire MAX OB37: How to claim diamonds without spending too much money (November 2022)

Diamond bundles in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Free Fire and its MAX version's top-up service offers multiple diamond bundles at a fixed price. However, these are quite expensive when compared to membership plans. Moreover, one should avoid purchasing diamonds via the in-game service unless they want to claim free rewards from a top-up event.

With that out of the way, here are the two membership plans that one can find in the game after the OB37 update:

Weekly membership plan

Weekly membership allows automatic payment (Image via Garena)

Cost - ₹ 159.00

₹ 159.00 Instantly obtainable diamonds - 100 diamonds

100 diamonds Diamonds obtainable via login - Total of 350 diamonds via daily login

Total of 350 diamonds via daily login Subscription - Applicable

Applicable Additional perks during the subscription - 100 free diamonds

Besides the bonuses that can be acquired via logging in daily, you can claim a plethora of free prizes worth 425 diamonds.

Monthly membership plan

Advantages in the monthly plan are as high as 616% (Image via Garena)

Cost - ₹ 799.00

₹ 799.00 Instantly obtainable diamonds - 500 diamonds

500 diamonds Diamonds obtainable via login - Total of 2,600 diamonds via daily login

Total of 2,600 diamonds via daily login Subscription - Not applicable

Like the Weekly plan, the monthly membership allows you to claim 2,600 diamonds via daily sign-in. Additionally, the remaining prizes are worth 3,550 diamonds.

How to purchase a membership plan in Free Fire MAX? (Image via Garena)

Here's how to buy a membership plan in Garena Free Fire or Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open the game on your device and log in using your preferred methods.

Since you are going to buy diamonds via membership plans, ensure that you bind your account to the title if you are using a guest account. Doing this will prevent loss of in-game progress due to an update or uninstallation of the game.

Step 2: Tap the diamond icon at the top of the screen in the lobby to open the eponymous section.

Step 3: Select the "Membership" tab in the diamond section, where you can view both plans.

Step 4: You can choose your weekly plan to be subscription-based and set up an auto-payment mode. However, for a monthly membership, you will need to complete the transaction manually every time you make a purchase.

Step 5: Choose your preferred method to make the purchase.

Subsequently, after completing the transaction, you can start claiming diamonds and other rewards.

Poll : 0 votes