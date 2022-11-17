How to get free Arvon pet and Firemyth skin in Free Fire MAX

In light of the forthcoming world event FFWS 2022 Bangkok, Garena has introduced a new campaign on the Free Fire MAX India server. It arrived after the Booyah Day celebrations ended, and as part of the festive celebration, the FFWS: Fight As One special interface is already live.

Dragon Awaken is a new event that provides newly added Arvon pet and pet skins alongside several other rewards. Although the event appears complicated at first, it is relatively simple to accomplish.

You essentially have to awaken the dragon using the special FFWS Tokens to unlock a reward with every awakening. There are four progress rewards and one awakening reward in total. Read through for a detailed guide to the Arvon pet and Firemyth Arvon skin for free.

Guide to getting a new Arvon pet and its skin in Free Fire MAX

The Dragon Awaken started on November 17 and will be available in Free Fire MAX until December 1, 2022. In order to get the pet and its skins, you must first earn the special FFWS Shield Tokens.

You have to collect tokens and then use them to awaken the dragon (Image via Garena)

These are available via the special Dragon Awaken Interface daily missions, esports missions, and aftermatch drops. You can earn one of these tokens after every BR, CS, and Lone Wolf match with a daily cap of 10.

Subsequently, you can insert FFWS Shield Tokens to awaken the dragon and receive rewards for every awakening. You need 20 tokens for each awakening to win rewards. The details of the same are as follows:

The new Dragon Awaken event interface (Image via Garena)

Progress rewards 1 (20): Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: December 31, 2022) and FFWS League Deck Crate

Progress rewards 2 (40): Sky of Stars banner and FFWS League Deck Crate

Progress rewards 3 (60): Drachen Myth avatar and FFWS League Deck Crate

Progress reward 4 (80): Pet skin: Firemyth Arvon and FFWS League Deck Crate

Awakening Rewards (100): Arvon pet and FFWS League Deck Crate

You may follow the instructions in the following section to collect the rewards in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Access Free Fire MAX and earn special FFWS Shield Tokens through several available options.

Click on the FFWS icon at the top right corner (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After accumulating enough tokens, you can open the special FFWS 2022 event interface by clicking on the icon in the top right corner.

Step 3: Click on the Awaken button to insert the tokens and gain progress.

Step 4: You can claim the previously mentioned rewards by clicking on the crates on the right.

Finally, you may equip the Arvon pet and its skin through the dedicated pet section. These are rather valuable, and you should take advantage of this opportunity. A pet and its skin would cost at least a few hundred diamonds to acquire from the store.

Arvon pet in Free Fire MAX

Arvon pet in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Arvon is the new pet added to the game with the recent patch and has an ability called Dinoculars which can detect the number of enemies in an area of 50m, irrespective of their position. The effect lasts for three seconds, and results are shared with teammates. At the first level, this skill can only be used once.

At the highest level, the skill will be in effect for six seconds, with the maximum usage per match set at three.

