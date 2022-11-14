How to purchase Free Fire MAX diamonds to get free Lavastomp Scythe and Incandescent Tattoo

Top-up events are a staple part of Free Fire MAX, with a new one being added to the game almost every other week. These events incentivize players to purchase the premium in-game currency by offering additional rewards in the form of attractive cosmetics, emotes, and more.

With the conclusion of the Luna Top-Up event, Tattoo Top-Up is now accessible on the Indian server. It kicked off on November 14, 2022, and will remain active until November 18, 2022. If a player purchases 300 diamonds during the event, they can claim a free Lavastomp Scythe and Incandescent Tattoo. Read on for a detailed guide about the newly added Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX.

Guide to purchasing Free Fire MAX diamonds and receiving free rewards

The top-up events in Free Fire MAX are considered to be the easiest of all events, as they simply require the purchase of diamonds, something that can be accomplished within a few minutes. You may follow the procedure outlined in the section below to purchase the premium currency and earn rewards for it:

Step 1: First off, open Free Fire MAX and head to the top-up section by clicking on the icon on the top side.

There are several top-up options available to you in the in-game center (Image via Garena)

In this section, multiple top-up options will be displayed. They are as follows:

100 diamonds at INR 80

310 diamonds at INR 250

520 diamonds at INR 400

1060 diamonds at INR 800

2180 diamonds at INR 1600

5600 diamonds at INR 4000

Step 2: Select your preferred top-up pack while ensuring that the top-up requirements are satisfied.

You can complete the payment to purchase the diamonds and fulfill the requirements (Image via Garena)

The two requirements for the Tattoo Top-Up event are as follows:

Purchase 100 diamonds to get a free Lavastomp Scythe

Purchase 300 diamonds to get a free Incandescent Tattoo

You will get both rewards if you purchase 300 diamonds as the requirements are successive. Therefore, you do not need to purchase diamonds separately to meet the given objectives.

You can purchase the 310 diamonds pack for INR 250 to be eligible for both the rewards and receive the highest value. If you wish to purchase a larger pack, then it is best to split the purchase into multiple parts to make it more economical.

Step 3: Complete the payment using the available option and the diamonds should reflect in your ID shortly after.

You can then access the event and claim the different rewards that are available (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Access the event section by tapping on the icon from the menu on the right side.

Step 5: Select the Tattoo Top-Up event from the menu and click on the 'Confirm' button to receive the rewards. You can equip the scythe skin from the weapon section and the Incandescent Tattoo through the vault tab within Free Fire MAX.

Like every other top-up event, it provides additional value for the in-app purchase of diamonds. However, some players may not find it as attractive as previous events, which offered better cosmetics then.

If you cannot purchase the premium in-game currency at the moment, then you can skip out on this event. A brand new top-up event will likely be available on November 19, 2022, with a new set of free rewards.

Poll : 0 votes